Fortna launches division focused on last mile solutions

Logistics automation and software provider Fortna has launched a “last mile solution center” to support parcel and distribution businesses in automating last mile operations to improve processes, increase productivity, and reduce costs.

The center will partner with parcel and distribution companies globally by offering complete network solutions, including operational design and implementation, material handling automated equipment, robotics, and a comprehensive suite of lifecycle services.

In Fortna’s vision, downstream optimization is crucial to increasing throughput and driving cost reduction in a system. A recent statistic from the United Nations estimates that by 2030, the population living in big cities will increase by 55%, making last mile delivery critical for logistic companies, the firm said.

In the effort to handle that growth, last mile logistic centers are becoming even more crucial to the effectiveness of the entire distribution network. By optimizing downstream capabilities, companies can improve overall efficiency by reducing cycle times, optimizing both delivery processes and the tracking and visibility of parcels by using intelligent parcel data.

According to Fortna, its new unit will be focused on maximizing last mile networks and operations with modular and bi-directional conveyors and sorters to help standardize last mile automation.