EVANS TRANSPORTATION ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF PARCEL SOLUTIONS DIVISION

DELAFIELD, Wis. – Evans Transportation, a full-service, third-party provider of custom logistics solutions for a diverse range of North American shippers, is proud to announce its new, in-house Parcel Solutions Division. Adding to its existing team of logistics specialists, Evans welcomes two industry experts – Matt Huckeba and Brian Broadhurst – to lead the Parcel Solutions Division.

A service commonly outsourced across the third-party logistics (3PL) industry, the Evans Parcel Solutions Division creates a unique, end-to-end solution for customers. The Parcel Solutions Division will increase value to customers by providing cost-savings, tactical carrier diversification, and improved operational insight and accountability through contract optimization, audit and recovery, and business intelligence services. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in Evans' journey as a family-owned, customer-focused transportation management provider with a customer retention rate of over 10 years.

“We are thrilled to introduce our Parcel Solutions Division as a testament to our commitment to anticipating and addressing the evolving needs of our clients,” said Ryan Keepman, president and CEO of Evans Transportation. “Our collaborative, customer-centric approach, coupled with the expertise of industry veterans like Matt Huckeba and Brian Broadhurst, ensures that we continue to deliver solutions that empower our clients to become better shippers."

Matt Huckeba joins Evans Transportation as the Executive Vice President of Parcel Solutions. An accomplished operations and strategy executive, Matt is passionate about developing initiatives that drive growth and profitability for the business, while creating innovative and efficient solutions for the customer.

"Having worked as a partner with Evans Transportation for the past decade, I am honored to assume this new role and join this innovative, evolving team," said Huckeba. "I look forward to leading the new Parcel Solutions Division and continuing to set Evans apart as a leader in our industry through individualized, strategic approaches to our clients' transportation solutions."

Brian Broadhurst joins Evans Transportation as the Vice President of Parcel Solutions. Brian brings an entrepreneurial mindset and two decades of industry experience to this role as he helps build the small parcel division at Evans, alongside his colleague Matt Huckeba.

"The addition of in-house parcel capabilities further positions Evans as a true end-to-end partner," said Broadhurst. "I am grateful for the opportunity to expand our offerings and am committed to setting new standards for retail transportation requirements with unparalleled quality and efficiency."

About Matt Huckeba

Prior to joining Evans, Matt Huckeba spent nearly a decade at Spend Management Experts (SME), where he served as Partner and COO, before SME was purchased by Transportation Insight (TI). At TI, Matt continued in a leadership capacity as the SVP of Strategy and Partnerships. Earlier in his career, Matt also gained deep expertise in business operation, sales, and strategy in leadership roles at Intelligent Audit, while playing a part in the development of their audit and business intelligence offerings. With his background in law, Matt is also able to bring a unique perspective to both business strategy and client relationships, and his time in finance supports big picture planning. He graduated magna cum laude from the University of Georgia Law School after completing his undergrad at the University of Georgia, receiving a dual bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Speech Communications.

About Brian Broadhurst

Prior to joining Evans, Brian was the Senior Vice President of Parcel for Transportation Insight (TI), responsible for overall leadership of the parcel function. Previous to that role, Brian was the Vice President of Transportation Solutions at Spend Management Experts (SME), a boutique small parcel consulting firm purchased by TI in 2020. His industry expertise also includes more than a decade of supply chain consulting experience at global leaders Accenture and UPS. Brian is known for his ability to provide innovative solutions across all modes of transportation including truckload, intermodal, LTL, air freight, ocean freight and parcel. Brian graduated with high honors from the Georgia Institute of Technology’s College of Engineering with a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering.

About Evans Transportation:

Founded in 1985, Evans is a full-service, third-party provider of custom logistics solutions for a diverse range of North American shippers. A family-owned, private company fueled by more than 35 years of industry experience and an uncommonly dedicated team, Evans is a single-source, end-to-end transportation management provider. Taking a collaborative, customer-first approach, Evans invests the time and energy to understand customer needs, creating smart, strategic solutions that help customers become better shippers. Evans works with customers in a range of industries, including: automotive; chemicals and plastics; energy and oil; food and beverage; healthcare; manufacturing; technology; and electronics.