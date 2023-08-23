Raymond Wins Bronze For Innovation In Event Marketing At Global Eventex Awards 2023

GREENE, N.Y., August 22, 2023 — The Raymond Corporation, an industry-leading intralogistics solutions provider, won a bronze Eventex Award for its 100th anniversary immersive exhibit. The Eventex Awards, founded in 2009 to celebrate creativity, innovation and effectiveness, is the ultimate symbol of excellence in the world of events and experience marketing. With 761 entries from 49 countries worldwide, the 2023 awards recognized outstanding achievements in the events industry.



Raymond’s 100th anniversary celebration included an interactive exhibit that took visitors on an adventure through time, highlighting game-changing innovations that make today’s supply chain possible and telling the stories of the people behind them. History was brought to life through museum-style artifacts, physical displays, video and an interactive touch-screen interface.

“Receiving this award is a moment of immense pride and accomplishment for Raymond,” said Brian Howard, vice president, marketing and product management, The Raymond Corporation. “This recognition highlights our commitment to pushing the boundaries of our industry. We are honored to be acknowledged among our fellow innovators and look forward to the next 100 years and beyond as we continue delivering groundbreaking experiences and solutions for our customers.”

The exhibit traveled to various Raymond Solutions and Support Centers across the country, with a final celebration at the trade show ProMat in Chicago in March.

View the complete list of Eventex Awards winners here.



For more information or to locate an authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Center, visit www.raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200.



About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for 100 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.



####



Raymond® is a U.S. trademark of The Raymond Corporation.



©2023 The Raymond Corporation. All rights reserved.