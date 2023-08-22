OSM Worldwide Achieves CarbonNeutral® Company Certification with Climate Impact Partners

OSM Worldwide, the fifth-largest nationwide parcel shipper for eCommerce and direct-to-consumer (DTC) packages, today announced the renewal of its CarbonNeutral company certification in accordance with The CarbonNeutral Protocol, the leading framework for carbon neutrality. This renewal showcases a continued commitment to sustainability throughout the organization.

To achieve CarbonNeutral certification, OSM worked with Climate Impact Partners, specialists in carbon market solutions for climate action. OSM had an independent assessment of the greenhouse gas emissions produced across operations, including Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions from sources such as heating and fuel, electricity, waste, freight (outbound/inbound shipments), business travel, and capital goods.

OSM is reducing its emissions as much as possible, focusing on internal efforts to reduce energy consumption and materials usage. OSM continually optimizes data to ensure operational efficiencies.

To meet their carbon neutral goal, OSM offset all emissions not yet reduced through internal high-quality emission reduction projects, supporting the transition to a low carbon global economy. All the projects are independently verified to ensure emissions reductions are occurring. This ensures the highest environmental integrity in their work.

“We have been experiencing tremendous growth over the last several years, which – for a shipper – means an increasingly higher volume of parcels and packages moving via traditional over-the-road transport methods,” said Gaston Curk, CEO of OSM Worldwide. “We’re cognizant not only of our position in the shipping and logistics ecosystem, but of our responsibility to improve our carbon footprint wherever possible. Our business intelligence tools allow us to track progress and identify areas where improvements can be made.”

From a spokesperson for Climate Impact Partners: “We work with leading organizations to deliver action on climate change and create a more sustainable world. Our joined-up approach helps organizations address their environmental impacts through high-quality carbon market solutions that also deliver positive impact for nature and local communities.”

“We chose to work with Climate Impact Partners because of its reputation as an expert provider of carbon market solutions for private- and public-sector organizations to address their climate impacts,” Curk added. “We’re proud of our efforts to support the transition to a low carbon global economy, and honored our customers can count our efforts among their reasons for working with us.”

About OSM Worldwide

OSM Worldwide is the fifth-largest nationwide eCommerce and direct-to-consumer (DTC) parcel shipper delivering 98% of all shipments in 2-5 days. Ranked one of the fastest-growing companies on the Crain’s Chicago Business Fast 50 List for over a decade (#40 in 2023) as well as the Inc. 5000 list for 13 consecutive years (#2,649 in 2023), OSM is delivering more for clients through agile decision-making and a performance culture that advocates for their business growth and success. Headquartered just west of Chicago (Glendale Heights, Ill.) with additional facilities in Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas, and York, Pa., OSM Worldwide provides eCommerce and DTC package delivery to every address in the U.S. For more information, visit osmworldwide.com.

About Climate Impact Partners

Climate Impact Partners is a leader in developing and delivering high-quality, high-impact carbon market solutions for climate action. For more than 20 years, the company has worked with climate-leading businesses to support more than 600 carbon removal and reduction projects in 56 countries. With a focus on helping to transform the global economy, improve health and livelihoods and restore a thriving planet, Climate Impact Partners develops and delivers the highest quality carbon-financed projects. It creates and manages carbon credit and energy attribute certificate portfolios that enable its clients to offset emissions they can’t yet reduce, put a price on carbon to incentivize change, and meet ambitious climate goals. Climate Impact Partners builds on the expertise, integrity, and innovation of two companies that have led the voluntary carbon market – Natural Capital Partners and ClimateCare. Find out more at: climateimpact.com.

About CarbonNeutral certification

CarbonNeutral certification was created and is managed by Climate Impact Partners. It was the first clear set of guidelines for businesses to achieve carbon neutrality back in 2002, and every year since then Climate Impact Partners has continued its commitment to providing a robust framework for clear, transparent and high-quality carbon neutral action. The CarbonNeutral Protocol is a publicly available document that sets out the requirements for companies to achieve CarbonNeutral certification. It is updated annually with input from an Advisory Council of external experts to ensure it reflects the latest industry and scientific best practice. Find out more at: carbonneutral.com.