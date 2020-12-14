PRISYM 360 Achieves SAP® Certification as Integrated with Cloud Solutions from SAP

Wokingham, United Kingdom — 3 December 2020 — PRISYM ID, a leading provider of regulated content and label management solutions for the life sciences sector, announced today that PRISYM 360 version 1.10 has achieved SAP® certification using SAP Cloud Platform Integration Suite. The integration helps organizations to transfer labeling data from SAP technologies into the PRISYM 360 label management platform, easing the process of producing compliant labels and booklets for clinical trials, medical devices and other life sciences organisations.

The new interface supports cloud-based SAP applications as well as on-premise components. It is available as a standard product for PRISYM 360 deployments and its SAP-certified integration with cloud solutions from SAP offers businesses assurance that they are safely integrating the two systems in an approved way.

PRISYM 360 and SAP technologies communicate through a web service using standard SAP components with no intermediate stages. This helps to eliminate the need for manual data transfers and reduce the risk of human error, providing certainty while streamlining the process.

The SAP® Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that PRISYM 360 version 1.10 leverages SAP Cloud Platform Integration Suite for integration to SAP.

“PRISYM ID has achieved SAP-certified integration with SAP solutions before, helping to ensure that accurate data is used automatically for labeling purposes,” said Chris Lentz, VP SaaS and SAP Business Development at PRISYM ID. “This latest intelligent data import connector for PRISYM 360 delivers enhanced capabilities, enabling customers to transfer their clinical or medical device labeling data into PRISYM 360 using the latest cloud and on-premise components from SAP and eliminating the need for manual transfer of data. This SAP certification of PRISYM 360 gives users continued peace of mind that their systems are integrated using the latest protocols and following recommended procedures.”

