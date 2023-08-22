Gartner® Hype Cycle™ recognizes LogiNext as a Sample Vendor for two years in a row

LogiNext, an AI-based global logistics automation platform has been recognised for two years in a row, as a Sample Vendor in the latest Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Last Mile Delivery Solutions.

The current hype cycle highlights the growing importance of last mile delivery solutions owing to the surge in digital commerce deliveries (including B2B e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, drop-ship, and digital marketplaces). Gartner® further states that vendors like LogiNext provide solutions that have several benefits to e-commerce companies and other shippers. Some of these benefits include routing and scheduling, reducing costs and improving customer service in dynamic environments, in addition to sourcing transportation from third-party fleets.

Commenting on the recognition, Dhaval Thanki, Vice President - APAC & MEA, LogiNext, said, “We are immensely proud to be recognized in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for our innovative contributions to the field of last mile delivery. At LogiNext, we have been at the forefront of optimising last mile deliveries through our offerings. This acknowledgment reaffirms the growing importance of technology solutions in revolutionizing the final leg of the delivery process.”

Within the supply chain, the last mile represents a critical juncture where customer expectations intersect with operational realities. It is the final touchpoint in the customer's journey, leaving a lasting impression on their overall experience. Estimates show that the last-mile delivery market is set to grow by $165.6 billion between 2023 and 2027, driven by the surge in e-commerce. Amidst this, optimizing the last mile becomes pivotal for businesses aiming to deliver not only products but also seamless service and satisfaction.