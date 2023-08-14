TGW North America: Christian Lahnsteiner as new CEO

Mario joined TGW in 1991 and was entrusted with various leadership roles over the course of his career. He moved to the United States in 2005 and has served as Chief Operating Officer (COO), and, since 2012, CEO of TGW North America. He contributed greatly to shaping the unit into an established systems integrator with more than 250 employees.

CHRISTIAN LAHNSTEINER AS NEW CEO

Christian Lahnsteiner, will assume his new position as CEO of TGW North America August 17th. The Austrian has 14 years of leadership experience to prepare him for this new role. After his education in the field of mechatronics, he started his career with TGW in 2004, where he worked in Applications Engineering and Sales, before he became Director of Engineering, and later Managing Director of TGW North America.

Upon the spring 2021 sale of the TGW conveyor assets in Norton Shores, Christian stayed on as Managing Director for the new owner, Material Handling Systems Inc. (MHS). Now, as Chief Executive Officer of TGW North America, Christian Lahnsteiner will focus on expanding market share in the United States with his team.

RENOWNED COMPANIES TRUST THE EXPERTISE OF TGW NORTH AMERICA

Today, renowned customers, like URBN, Victoria‘s Secret and GAP, rely upon the knowledge and experience of TGW North America and trust in TGW's expertise for planning, realization, and on-going support of their highly automated fulfillment centers.

"I want to thank Mario Herndl for his great personal commitment and his years of dedication to building up our unit in the US, and I wish him all the best for his retirement," emphasizes Harald Schröpf, Chief Executive Officer of TGW Logistics Group. "At the same time I am looking forward to working with Christian Lahnsteiner, and I am certain that he will boost the future development of TGW in North America."