Matt Caine Joins CLX Logistics As VP Of Sales And Marketing In North America – Heading New Office In

Philadelphia, PA, June 27, 2022 – CLX Logistics is pleased to announce the newest member of our leadership team, Matt Caine. Matt joins the team as VP of Sales and Marketing in North America and will be heading a new office in Houston, TX. Matt is a process-driven, professional, and dynamic team leader with more than sixteen years of experience in various industries, including chemical, oil and gas, renewables, and more.

Following a career in oil and gas export operations, Matt pivoted focus to professional growth and development by gaining first-hand management experience in logistics and international and domestic operations and sales.

“Matt will be an incredible asset to our team,” said David Vieira, CEO of CLX Logistics. “We’re thrilled that he’s accepted this new VP of Sales and Marketing role in North America to not only help expand our breadth and knowledge of chemical logistics and supply chain solutions but also help our organization make major strides in new, emerging, and expanding markets throughout the country.”

Throughout his career, Matt has been active with several organizations, including Southwest Chemical Association, International Transportation Management Association (ITMA), and many other industry-leading groups. Matt and his wife currently live in Houston with their son and daughter.

About CLX Logistics, LLC

CLX Logistics, LLC is a world-leading 4PL provider of comprehensive chemical logistics management, technology, and supply chain consulting services. With offices in North America and Europe, CLX Logistics solves its customers’ most vital logistics challenges by leveraging a broad range of industry expertise, best-of-breed technology, and a personalized, high-touch approach to deliver measurable, sustainable value. For more information, visit clxlogistics.com.