Graycor Hires Brian Bea as Project Executive, Southwest Division

Leading general contractor Graycor Construction Company has hired 24-year industry veteran Brian Bea as Project Executive for the Southwest. As part of the executive leadership team, Bea supports high-level operations and business development for the Southwest Division, including support for the company’s current market presence and a focus on regional portfolio growth through new market sectors.

Bea will be based in Graycor’s Phoenix office, working under Southwest Division General Manager Rusty Martin.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Brian to our team and look forward to all that we will accomplish for the market,” said Martin. “His diverse market experience and leadership skills will help us not only expand our existing office and industrial footprints but also strengthen our ability to pursue opportunities in high-growth sectors such as medical and advanced manufacturing, where the demand is both exciting and exponential.”

Bea has held management and director positions for numerous regional and national construction firms. His project resume ranges from office and industrial to large-scale multifamily and medical facilities including hospital, research, ambulatory, urgent care and senior living uses.

Graycor’s active and recently completed projects in the Southwest include multiple Class A office and industrial buildings at Gilbert Spectrum business park in Gilbert, Arizona; the 4 million-square-foot Camelback 303 industrial project in Goodyear, Arizona; the award-winning Elliot Gateway industrial park in Mesa, Arizona; and approximately 635,000 square feet of space within the 435-acre mixed-use SkyBridge Arizona master plan, slated to become a first-of-its-kind Unified Cargo Processing (UCP) facility.

In its more than three decades in the Southwest, Graycor has completed landmark projects including the Camelback Collective Class A office building and AC by Marriott hotel, Mountain Vista Medical Office Building, Tri-City Surgery Center, Arizona Orthopedic Surgical Hospital, East Valley Commerce Center, Chandler Airport Center, AMC Esplanade Fork and Screen Conversion, Salvation Army Southwest Divisional Headquarters and women’s shelter, distribution centers for FedEx and Home Depot, and Sunrise Assisted Living of Chandler. Tenant improvement and interior deliveries include Davis at Hayden Ferry Lakeside, StitchFix.com and Southland Engineering at Papago Buttes, named among the Top 10 Offices in Arizona by AZRE Magazine.

Bea earned a bachelor’s degree in Construction Management from John Brown University and has been an active member of the American Society for Healthcare Engineering (ASHE).

About Graycor Inc.

Graycor Inc. is a leader in managing building and interiors construction projects throughout North America. In Arizona, Graycor combines more than 35 years of local subcontractor and partner relationships with the company’s more than 100 years of national experience in the cold storage, corporate, cultural/educational, food processing, living and lodging, logistics and distribution, manufacturing and retail markets. The combination maximizes Graycor’s national presence to bring Arizona clients optimal service and product delivery. For more information, visit www.graycor.com.

