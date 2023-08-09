Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group Sponsors the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Aug. 9, 2023) – Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group (Logisnext), a leading North American provider and manufacturer of material handling and innovative automation and fleet solutions, today announced its sponsorship of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship. Set to take place Aug. 9 – 13 at the TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, promising an exhilarating showcase of talent, competition and compassion. The tournament will feature the top 70 players on the PGA Tour as they compete in a thrilling battle for the FedExCup.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship will be celebrating the 53rd year of supporting the lifesaving work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, generating over $65M to advance St. Jude’s mission. As a partner sponsor this year, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas extends a warm invitation to its valued Dealers and Dealer customers, offering an exclusive opportunity to join this golf experience while supporting the fight to end childhood cancer and other life-threatening illness.

“We are honored to support the PGA Tour’s FedExCup Playoffs and be part of this championship event,” said Stu Jacover, General Manager of National Accounts, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. “This sponsorship reaffirms our commitment to charitable initiatives and making a positive impact in the communities we serve, while also giving our Dealers and Dealer Customers an opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations and foster strong relationships.”

The PGA Tour also provides the opportunity to host and network with B2B customers, all of whom aim to drive positive change in the world and the local communities they serve. As a key player in the material handling industry, Mitsubishi Logisnext of Americas values the opportunity to contribute to such prestigious events that bring communities and businesses together.

To learn more about the event please visit https://www.fedexchampionship.com/.

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc., and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd. For more information, visit www.LogisnextAmericas.com.

