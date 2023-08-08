Chassis pool to open in October for seaports throughout South Atlantic region

Motor carriers will soon gain access to a pool of 50,000 chassis throughout the South Atlantic region, following today’s opening of the onboarding portal for the South Atlantic Chassis Pool (SACP 3.0), according to its manager, Consolidated Chassis Management (CCM).

The portal opening follows a “soft launch” that began in June, and will begin providing chassis in October. Registered users will be able to access CCM’s new and refurbished chassis over a network of 75 locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

The pool will offer more than 50,000 new and refurbished chassis to truckers, beneficial

cargo owners, ocean carriers, and other users. The pool is being established cooperatively by The Ocean Carrier Equipment Management Association (OCEMA), Georgia Ports Authority (GPA), Jacksonville Port Authority (JaxPort), North Carolina State Ports Authority (NC Ports), and Consolidated Chassis Management LLC (CCM).

“CCM is committed to providing the intermodal community in the South Atlantic with the

tools and resources necessary to ensure a smooth chassis provisioning experience,” CCM CEO Mike Wilson said in a release. “SACP 3.0 represents an evolution in chassis provisioning in the United States. Agile and scalable, the new model is designed to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers in the region.”

The opening follows the approval of the plan in 2022 by Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) regulators, who said the move could help relieve container port congestion and speed cargo turnover at busy maritime logistics sites.

According to CCM, the new portal will increase and upgrade the existing South Atlantic Chassis pool with new and refurbished intermodal chassis from regional ports and intermodal inland hubs. Those new chassis have begun arriving at Georgia Ports, Jaxport, and NC Ports.

“Motor carriers are a critical aspect of the intermodal network,” Gene Bambach, CCM’s director, business provider relations, said in a release. “This pool is being created to make motor carriers as efficient and profitable as possible, providing state-of-the-art chassis where and when they need them at the best pricing structure available in the Southeast. Motor carriers should register well in advance of the October 1 start date to help ensure uninterrupted service and avoid chassis penalty use charges for those who do not register by that date.”

