Dermody Properties Breaks Ground on Two Las Vegas Logistics Facilities

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, broke ground on LogistiCenter℠ at Speedway II and LogistiCenter℠ at I-215 North.

Both facilities are strategically located within the North Las Vegas submarket, the epicenter of e-commerce and logistics in the southwest.

“With immediate access to Interstate 15 and Interstate 215, proximity to Harry Reid International Airport and two-day truck access to the entire western region, these facilities provide a valuable advantage for manufacturing and distribution operations,” said John Ramous, Nevada Partner at Dermody Properties. “The strategic locations of these projects represent Dermody Properties’ dedication to providing strategic opportunities for our customers.”

Each building offers a 36’ minimum clear height, four drive-in doors, ESFR fire protection, rear-loaded configuration and the option for a built-to-suit office.

LogistiCenter℠ at Speedway II is a 336,000-square-foot distribution facility located at N. Hollywood Boulevard & E. Tropical Parkway within Clark County. The building is situated on 18 acres and will feature 63 dock-high doors, a 135’ truck court with a 60’ concrete dock apron, 72 trailer parking stalls and 356 car parking spaces. The building could be divisible to smaller customer demand, down to approximately 70,000 square feet.

LogistiCenter℠ at I-215 North is another 336,000-square-foot logistics facility located at N. Range Road and E. Regena Road within the City of North Las Vegas. The building is situated on 17 acres and will be fitted with 62 dock-high doors, a 130’ truck court with a 60’ concrete dock apron, 30 trailer parking stalls and 309 car parking spaces.

“We are excited to have commenced construction on these two offerings,” said Elizabeth Kauchak, Chief Operating Officer at Dermody Properties. “Nevada is advantageous for businesses looking to expand their operations to the western region. A favorable tax climate, business assistance programs and low labor costs make Nevada ideal for operations.”

Garrett Toft and Sean Zaher of CBRE are the leasing brokers for both projects.

Dermody Properties currently has eleven properties available in its Nevada Region totaling 4.2 million square feet. For more information, please visit the region page on the Dermody Properties website.

About Dermody Properties

Dermody Properties is a privately-owned real estate investment, development and management firm that specializes in the acquisition and development of logistics real estate in strategic locations for e-commerce fulfillment centers, third-party logistics and distribution customers. Founded in 1960, Dermody Properties has invested more than $10 billion of total capital across all platforms nationwide, having acquired and developed approximately 110 million square feet of logistics and industrial facilities. In addition to its corporate office in Reno, Nev., it has regional offices in northern and southern California, Atlanta, Phoenix, Seattle, Chicago, Dallas, Indianapolis and New Jersey. For more information, visit www.Dermody.com.