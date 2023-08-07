Ideal Warehouse Innovations' Shuntable Trailer Stand 2.0 is a new member of our No Boots on the Ground® family of products.

Trailer collapse is among the more devastating risks businesses face at the loading dock. Stressed by the forklift loading within, a trailer with aging landing gear, spotted at the dock, can collapse and roll – tumbling cargo, forklift, and driver. Consequences can include a closed, damaged dock, damaged trailer, lost or damaged cargo, damaged forklift, and the enormous risk of injury or tragedy to the forklift driver caught within.

Ordinary trailer stands are designed to provide secondary support should a trailer’s landing gear fail. However, as trailer stands are typically placed by a worker in the yard, that worker is at risk from truck and trailer traffic in the busy loading dock approach.

Inspired by the request of a customer who had experienced a tragedy on the tarmac, our innovations team has created our No Boots on the Ground® product line.

Our new Shuntable Trailer Stand 2.0 is a hands-free solution that prevents trailer upending, landing gear collapse, and trailer tip-over that is placed/retrieved by the yard jockey (or shunt truck). The 2.0 eliminates the need for any worker on the tarmac, while a single yard jockey can easily and efficiently serve several docks.

The Shuntable Trailer Stand 2.0 has been drop-test certified with a 100,000 lb (45,400 kg) rating. And its compact design allows it to be easily stored in the space between dock positions.

