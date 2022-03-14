Trailer Collapse Prevention and the Ground Mounted Trailer Support

The tarmac around the loading dock is a risky place for workers on the ground. Truck traffic and reversing trailers make it dangerous for pedestrians. As the newest facet of our corporate safety mission, Ideal Warehouse Innovations has pioneered a No Boots on the GroundTM philosophy for loading dock safety.

With the thinking that that right amount of foot traffic in the dock approach is none, we have advanced our trailer support product line to make it possible to keep workers off the tarmac and out of harm’s way.

Properly supporting a docked trailer is a critical safety measure that protects against the devastation that can result from trailer collapse. Traditionally, a trailer stand is deployed manually by a worker in the yard. Positioned under the docked trailer’s nose, a trailer stand supports the trailer should it’s landing gear fail due to strain created by the forklift working within.

However, in a busy dock environment, a worker in the trailer docking area may be helping to eliminate one source of risk, while also creating another.

As leaders in trailer collapse prevention, and with years of product innovation experience, our innovation team went to work on the problem. In 2021, our Shuntable Trailer Stand was launched, and our No Boots on the GroundTM initiative leapt from drawing board to loading dock. Fast and easy to deploy, the Shuntable Trailer Stand is positioned by a yard jockey safely inside the shunt truck.

This year, we’re excited to share (at MODEX 2022) our newest No Boots on the GroundTM solution! With an eye on the automated dock of the future, our new Ground Mounted Trailer Support (GMTS) is deployed with the push of a button.

Permanently positioned in the trailer docking area, the Ground Mounted Trailer Support sits in its retracted position like a low-profile speed bump. When the trailer is docked and secured, a push of the button deploys the sturdy arms of the GMTS which rise to support either side of the trailer’s bottom, providing extra strength and stability.

For more information on our trailer stand lineup, product videos, our Trailer Stand White Paper, or sales contact details, please visit https://bit.ly/3HjCirh