Cautious, yet hopeful

Recently, a good friend asked me if I was concerned about my job considering the rise in generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools, like the ChatGPT chatbot. I won’t deny that I’m curious as to whether this technology will get to the point where it can write a column for a business publication like DC Velocity. Will it be able to capture a writer’s voice, differentiate between fact and fiction, source check, and most importantly, generate original new content?

Concerns about AI affecting job security are not unique to our industry. Take, for example, the strikes by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents Hollywood actors and performers. Both unions are concerned about the use of AI, how it may impact jobs, and what it means for their members’ financial future.

As with any newer technology, the potential benefits must be weighed against the potential risks. At the time of this writing, the United Nations Security Council had just held its first meeting on artificial intelligence, and the European Union had already proposed a regulatory framework for AI. While we might be going about our day-to-day business and wondering how AI might affect our job responsibilities, we can’t overlook the global impact that AI technology will have on our governments, businesses, and more.

The time is now to ask hard questions and to consider developing road maps for the use of AI. On July 21, in fact, the White House announced “that some of the nation’s most advanced AI companies [had] entered into a voluntary agreement to manage the risks associated with the fast-evolving technology.”

I’m grateful that those in charge are ready to address and plan for whatever risks AI may present. After all, the stakes are high. For instance, what if malicious code is picked up by AI technology and shuts down supply chains for a significant length of time? At this point, it remains to be seen how companies will balance the reputational and business risks that arise when AI does not function as intended against the technology’s potential benefits.

Luckily, the supply chain world has a lot of experience with embracing new technologies, adopting them, assessing risks, and dealing with unexpected complications. In addition, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has developed an AI Risk Management Framework (AI RMF) to assist organizations in identifying and evaluating the new risks associated with the use of AI and to build trustworthy systems. With all the resources at our disposal, we have the opportunity to learn and grow with this technology.

I encourage all of us to learn more about AI—the good, the bad, and the ugly. I am anxious to see the positive impacts AI can have on our industry. If all the press releases that hit my inbox touting the benefits of various AI-enabled technologies are any indication of AI’s potential to transform our supply chains, then I expect to learn a lot over these next few years. In fact, I expect to hear more about AI’s impacts this fall at the CSCMP (Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals) Edge Conference and Supply Chain Expo in Orlando, Florida. (If you haven’t signed up to attend, visit cscmpedge.org to register.)

As for my friend’s question about my job, I’m cautiously optimistic about the effect AI will have on my career. I’m not overly worried that my job will be eliminated anytime soon, but I remain both cautious and curious.