Schneider acquires Massachusetts dedicated carrier M&M Transport

The transportation, intermodal, and logistics service provider (LSP) Schneider National Inc. this week expanded its trucking fleet with the acquisition of M&M Transport Services LLC, a Massachusetts-based dedicated carrier that provides specialty solutions for the retail and manufacturing verticals.

West Bridgewater, Massachusetts-based M&M Transport deploys approximately 500 trucks and 1,900 trailers across 12 locations in the Northeast, Midwest and Southwest.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but M&M Transport will operate under its current brand name as a wholly owned subsidiary of Schneider.

According to Green Bay, Wisconsin-based Schneider, the move complements the recent growth of its Dedicated service line and places Schneider on a glidepath toward $1.5 billion in annual Dedicated contract revenues and 6,500 Dedicated tractors.

“By combining our respective expertise, knowledge and resources, we will be better positioned to meet the evolving needs of our customers and expand our reach in the Dedicated market,” Schneider President and CEO Mark Rourke said in a release. “This is an exciting opportunity to leverage the best of both companies and use our complementary capabilities to deliver enhanced value to our customers and stakeholders.”





