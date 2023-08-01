Industrial Batteries Australia announces partnership with BSL Battery - Industrial

Huizhou, China (July 15, 2023) - BSL Battery - Industrial, the world's leading supplier of lithium-ion batteries for the material handling industry, today announced a partnership with Industrial Batteries Australia Pty Ltd, Inc., Australia's largest independent supplier of power/forklift batteries and chargers. Create new partnerships. The agreement will see Industrial Batteries Australia add BSLBATT's forklift lithium battery products to its current offering of power solutions for forklift dealers and end users looking to improve their forklift .

"As Australia's nationally leading supplier of power/forklift batteries and chargers, we are always looking for opportunities to form mutually beneficial partnerships, and that's exactly what BSLBATT provides," said Managing Director | David Cooper Founder. "As a leader in lithium iron phosphate battery manufacturing, BSLBATT is looking to partner with local Industrial Batteries Australia Pty Ltd for companies looking to improve material handling, paper and packaging, food and beverage, refrigerated storage, manufacturing, fresh produce, wine and distribution and 3PL application battery customers to provide high-quality lithium battery solutions."

The advantages of BSLBATT's LiFePO4 forklift batteries include greater power, lighter weight, significantly longer life, longer run times than conventional lead-acid batteries, and the ability to deliver more energy for higher consumption. Another significant benefit is that they are maintenance-free, whereas lead-acid requires active maintenance or a shortened lifespan. Our aim, through our partnership with Industrial Batteries Australia Pty Ltd, is to provide Australia with a trusted source to ensure the highest quality, most compatible power solutions and ultimately expand their business. "

"Our battery reseller program helps partners like Industrial Batteries Australia Pty Ltd build credibility and trust with consumers by leveraging the proven quality and reliability standards of UL Solutions and TUV Rheinland. We are excited to continue our longstanding relationship with Industrial Batteries Australia Pty Ltd, and further demonstrate the value of their lithium solutions." Industrial Batteries Australia Pty Ltd will supply customers with BSLBATT's most popular lithium products including 24V, 48V and 80V batteries to power all types of equipment.

"BSLBATT is a leading manufacturer of Lithium Iron Phosphate batteries across a wide range of applications and their high quality products will fit perfectly with our other power solutions," said Christopher David Cooper, Industrial Batteries Australia Pty Ltd Founder | Managing Director. "BSLBATT's batteries are great for customers looking to get the most out of their electric forklifts. Lithium batteries are a popular battery in the motorhome market today and Industrial Batteries Australia Pty Ltd is proud to offer the BSLBATT's long-lasting, reliable power."

To learn more about Industrial Batteries Australia and BSL Battery - Industrial visit industrialbatteries.com.au and lithiumforkliftbattery.com

About Australian Industrial Batteries

Australian Industrial Batteries Pty Ltd's former ownership of CEIL Power Systems coupled with a long-term partnership with CEIL lead-acid batteries manufactured by Exide Industries culminated in the subsequent rebranding of the company. Currently Australia's largest independent supplier of power/forklift batteries and chargers. Our company has numerous independent branches covering all major states of Australia and employs over 30 full time staff nationally ensuring a complete supply, service and support. Voted the best representative of many of Australia's leading electric forklift brands and products.

About BSL Battery - Industrial

BSLBATT battery is a fast-paced, high-growth (200% YoY ) hi-tech company that is leading the adoption of lithium-ion technology solutions. We design, manufacture, and sell advanced lithium-ion battery packs that are disrupting the 100+-year-old market for lead-acid batteries. Our battery packs are used to power industrial and commercial equipment like forklifts and Renewable Energy, as well as new applications like Golf Cart, Floor-Machines, Marine and Mobile Elevated Work Platforms stations. Our products comply with UL2580/UL1973/UN38.3/ROHS/IEC62133/CE/CB standards.