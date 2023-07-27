Workforce study calls for federal legislation to boost labor force participation

As U.S. labor force participation still lags behind pre-pandemic levels and many employers struggle to fill open jobs, an industry report from labor law firm Littler Mendelson P.C. is calling for federal legislation to enable a four-point plan to build a larger workforce for years to come.
The report analyzes factors contributing to ongoing labor shortages, including the growing “skills gap,” and the industry sectors that have been most impacted, according to “The American Workforce Transformation – Challenges and Opportunities.” The study was created by Littler’s Workplace Policy Institute (WPI), the government relations and public policy arm of Littler, which calls itself the world’s largest employment and labor law practice representing management.
According to the report, the four sectors most impacted by the labor shortage and job churn include healthcare, food services, manufacturing, and retail. The report cited statistics showing that more than 60% of chain restaurants said they are understaffed, 63% of retail companies said they were operating with a frontline employee deficit, and more than 74% of manufacturers said their inability to attract and retain employees is their primary challenge.
The report provides several recommended policy proposals to address the skills gap and facilitate future job growth, including:
“As the American workforce changes, we need legislation at the federal level – starting with modernizing federal labor market reporting data – to meet the current and future demands of the market,” Shannon Meade, executive director of WPI and one of the report’s authors, said in a release. “Employers, lawmakers and educators depend on accurate data to identify economy-wide trends in emerging roles and industries, along with the skills needed for in-demand jobs, and to best allocate resources for future employment needs.”
