Wize Solutions Acquired Warehouse Equipment Contractors, Inc.

Wize Solutions announced the close of its acquisition of the Warehouse Equipment Contractors, Inc. installation business. This strategic acquisition will provide WIZE with additional experienced teams of warehouse installation employees in the Southern California market that has strong and connected leadership. Hear the details directly from Wize leadership on the announcement video here: WIZE Acquisition Announcement Video

With projects completed in all 50 states, more than 100 dedicated employees, thousands of satisfied customers and completed projects, this strategic acquisition is another step WIZE has taken to strengthen its offering to its customers.



Left to Right: Monte Landy, founder and principal of Warehouse Equipment Contractors, Inc. and Tyson Bigelow, president of Wize Solutions

“I am glad to welcome Monte and his staff to WIZE,” said Tyson Bigelow, president of Wize Solutions. “Monte has more than 27 years of experience in material handling and brings a wealth of knowledge in warehousing, automated systems, design and installation. He has strong relationships with dealers and distributors, and we look forward to him maintaining these connections in his new role at WIZE.”

"I have known Tyson, Ryan Boucher and Josh Trayner for many years and respect their high-quality standards, integrity and the business they have built,” said Monte Landy, founder and principal of Warehouse Equipment Contractors, Inc. “Now that Warehouse Equipment Contractors, Inc.’s installation business is now officially part of WIZE Solutions, Inc., I am looking forward to providing our expanded customer base with the same warehouse services with the added resources of WIZE.”

WIZE has scaled the business with other components including:

• Strengthening install teams across the country:

Through hiring on-staff project managers, additional installation employees, a new installation team and a national sales manager to service the growing customer base in the United States.

• General Contractor Capabilities:

WIZE Solutions holds contractor licenses in most states and provides permitting services while maintaining the highest level of insurance coverage.

• High Safety Standards:

WIZE Solutions maintains a great safety record, the WIZE foremen are OSHA 30 trained and general laborers are OSHA 10 trained.

For more information, please visit wizesolutions.com and stay connected with the company on LinkedIn.

About Wize Solutions, Inc.

Wize Solutions is a national leader in material handling integration solutions. With successful projects across all 50 states as well as Australia, Canada, Japan, Mexico and more, Wize has the experience, industry relationships and high standards to get the job done safely and on time.

The Wize Solutions Way provides its installation crews annual training programs to remain up to date on all industry innovations. Offering specialty installation services for shelving, wire guidance, mezzanine, lockers, industrial fans, rack repair, curtain walls and just about anything a warehouse needs to stay efficient, Wize is the only partner you need when building or retrofitting and upgrading a warehouse.