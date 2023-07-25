Ranpak Transforms Point-of-Sale Experience with Launch of Geami Wrap ’n Go™ Solution

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ranpak Holdings Corp. (“Ranpak”) (NYSE: PACK), a global leader of environmentally sustainable, paper-based packaging solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains, today announced the North American launch of the Geami Wrap ’n Go™ converter, the latest evolution of the patented Geami portfolio that converts environmentally friendly paper into protective packaging for fragile items. The Geami Wrap ’n Go™, which was launched previously in the EMEA and APAC markets, expands on the recent launch of the Geami MS Mini™ to further strengthen Ranpak’s commitment to pack-in-store solutions, providing a smart alternative to plastic wrapping.

The compact, retail-focused Geami Wrap ’n Go™ solution is ideal for in-store packaging environments. The Geami Wrap ’n Go™ converter expands die-cut kraft paper into a protective 3D honeycomb structure, providing a unique and sustainable wrapping solution and an effective replacement for traditional air-bubble plastic packaging. Geami Wrap ‘n Go™ locks angled paper cells together, so items can be wrapped securely without adhesive tape or cutting. The solution is characterized by an easy-to-use, quick setup, with a self-adjusting tensioning mechanism to ensure smooth and even expansion of the honeycomb paper with each use.

Wrap ‘n Go’s lightweight, portable, and modular design is an excellent fit for in-store applications. A small footprint, simple operation, and cost efficiency drive value for customers across the home furnishings, food & beverage, omni-channel retail, and electronics industries. It fits easily into a wide range of packaging environments, including front-of-store, and can be adapted to specific packaging needs, suiting different paper throughputs and converter placements.

“Geami Wrap ’n Go™ demonstrates our strong commitment to combining technology and design to transform protective packaging solutions,” said Omar Asali, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Ranpak. “This latest innovation leverages modular design and portability to provide an excellent fit for low-to-mid volume applications, providing sustainable and cost-efficient protection while delivering an enhanced customer experience.”

For additional information about Geami Wrap ’n Go™, please visit https://www.ranpak.com/products/geami-wrap-n-go/.