DHL Express and Club Athena Partner for “Girls at Track” Event

PLANTATION, FL and INDIANAPOLIS, IN, July 25, 2023: DHL, the world’s leading provider of international express shipping services, developed a unique event for young girls to explore career opportunities in STREAM (Science, Technology, Research, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics), and how those skills can be leveraged in both motorsports and transportation industries. DHL sponsored race team, Andretti Autosport, along with Club Athena will support the “Girls at Track” event, engaging the young girls in their exploration of career opportunities for their future.

As part of the event, girls ages 11 to 18 interested in discovering careers in STREAM, motorsports or transportation can apply until July 30 for the opportunity to go behind-the-scenes with Andretti Autosport at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the upcoming INDYCAR and INDY NXT Grand Prix weekend. Program participants will meet three-time W Series Champion, and DHL sponsored INDY NXT by Firestone driver Jamie Chadwick. Additionally, Club Athena members will spend time with Andretti Autosport and DHL Express team members looking at various roles across their respective industries. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet Chadwick enables Club Athena members to better understand the large variety of roles and responsibilities that bolster motorsports.

“Our ‘STREAM’ club provides girls ages 11 to 18 with the chance to explore and discover new career paths,” said Loxley Browne, CEO of ClubAthena.org. “Imagine realizing how your love of inventing, researching, drawing, or organizing can lead to a job with an innovative race team like Andretti Autosport, as a team member trackside working on the car, creating the graphics and branding that promotes the team, or supporting the team’s business pursuits.”

Seven dedicated “Athenians” will be chosen to spend two days trackside with Andretti and DHL Express team members as they learn from industry experts and have fun with hands-on experiences.

“Sibling rivalry introduced me to this sport when my brother and I started go-karting. Since then, I have created a path through motorsports that most girls don’t realize is possible,” said Jamie Chadwick, driver of the No. 28 DHL Andretti Autosport INDY NXT car. “I’m looking forward to empowering these young girls and showing them everything that is possible. You don’t know what you don’t know, and we want to spotlight how many career paths are available to them.”

“The ‘Girls at Track’ event not only showcases careers in motorsports, but also helps future leaders understand the complexities of global shipping and logistics, and the skills needed to succeed in the industry,” said Greg Hewitt, CEO of DHL Express U.S. “There are unlimited, rewarding career opportunities across both of our respective industries, and this unique program allows young girls to garner inspiration from both DHL Express along with Chadwick and the unique ‘Girls at Track’ experience.”

Girls interested in joining the program can apply for membership at ClubAthena.org. The deadline for selection in the DHL - Andretti – Club Athena program is July 30. Members who are selected will be notified on July 31st.



DEADLINE: July 30

APPLY AT: ClubAthena.org



DHL – Excellence. Simply delivered.

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 395,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 94 billion euros in 2022. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.

About Andretti Autosport

Led by racing legend Michael Andretti, the team fields multiple entries in INDYCAR, INDY NXT, IMSA and Formula E; and has collaborations in Extreme E as Andretti Altawkilat Extreme E, Mexico SuperCopa series as Andretti Jourdain Autosport and Australian Supercars as Walkinshaw Andretti United. The global racing enterprise boasts over 250 race wins, four INDYCAR Series championships, five INDY NXT titles, one Indy Pro 2000 and one USF2000 championship, a Silver Class GT4 championship and has captured victory five times at the famed Indianapolis 500-Mile Race. The team also holds two X Games Gold Medals and five U.S. rallycross championships.



To share in the Andretti story, please visit online at AndrettiAutosport.com and follow on social media with #AllAndretti.



About Club Athena powered by Athena Racing:

Club Athena, an award-winning, 501(c)3 nonprofit STEM education program, is a virtual online extracurricular club, an educational enhancement to classroom learning. A social network where girls in middle school and high school develop a leadership mindset, prepare for college, explore careers, and learn essential skills. While “getting our hands dirty!” our elite membership of 1,000 girls explores professional career tracks in the specialties of invention, design, engineering, fabrication, and business.



To share in the Athenian story, please visit online at ClubAthena.org and follow on social media with @STEMclubATHENA