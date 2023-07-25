FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Daniel Willkomm

Title: Wisconsin Rapids Service Center Manager

Phone: 715.952.4555

Email: dwillkomm@daytonfreight.com

Date: July 25, 2023

Web: daytonfreight.com

DAYTON FREIGHT BUILDS A LARGER FACILITY IN MOSINEE WISCONSIN

DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, moves their Wisconsin Rapids Service Center into a new facility.

This brand-new build is unique as it is located directly behind the old facility. Right off Interstate 39 in Mosinee WI, the new Service Center includes 28 doors with a plan to connect to the already existing dock for a total of 50. Extra amenities include a wider 80ft heated dock, fuel bay and a snow scraper.

“The whole Wisconsin Rapids Team is excited to move over to the larger facility. This space allows us to give our customers quicker, more efficient service. It is a great feeling to provide a bigger and better Service Center to our hard-working crew! We look forward to growing in this community.” Said Wisconsin Rapids Service Center Manager, Daniel Willkomm.

Wisconsin Rapids Service Center – 023/WRP

1085 Cedar Rd.

Mosinee WI 54455

Local Number: 715.952.4555

Toll Free Number: 800.860.0030

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 13th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 70+ Service Centers in 15 Midwest states, served by 5,500+ employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.

