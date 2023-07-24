FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Jody Street

Title: Jackson Service Center Manager

Phone: 574.523.1636

Email: jstreet@daytonfreight.com

Date: July 24, 2023

Web: daytonfreight.com

DAYTON FREIGHT MOVES JACKSON TN SERVICE CENTER

DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, moves their Jackson TN Service Center to a larger, updated facility.

In a convenient location right off Interstate 40, this Service Center is bigger and better equipped to service those in the surrounding area. The facility is newly renovated, offers 20 doors and has additional acreage for future growth. This strategic move with increased capacity allows Dayton Freight to provide efficient operations and excellent service to their Tennessee customers!

Jackson Service Center Manager Jody Street said, “The ability to finally set roots in the Jackson community is great for us! We have more space and are closer to customers, allowing us to provide even more efficient service than before. I think we are all excited for what the future holds in this new space.”

Jackson Service Center – 054/JTN

1122 Lower Brownsville Road

Jackson TN 38301

Local Number: 731.307.4177

Toll Free Number: 888.442.9138

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 13th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 70+ Service Centers in 15 Midwest states, served by 5,500+ employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.

Photo Caption: Jackson TN Service Center

