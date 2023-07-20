OnTrac Expands to Texas, Bringing Next-Day Delivery to 19 Million New Consumers

DALLAS, Texas — July 20, 2023 — Leading e-commerce parcel carrier OnTrac has expanded to Texas in the fast-growing urban megaregion of Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio, empowering e-commerce retailers and shippers to reach an additional 19 million consumers with faster, reliable home delivery at a lower cost. The Texas launch increases OnTrac’s delivery coverage to 80% of the U.S. population across 31 states and Washington, D.C. and demonstrates the growing demand for a proven alternative to the national carriers.

“We expanded into Texas based on overwhelming feedback from our customers, both omnichannel retailers and direct-to-consumer brands, who committed volume ahead of the launch,” said Josh Dinneen, Chief Commercial Officer of OnTrac. “Our Texas expansion is a win-win situation for retailers and their customers. Retailers can leverage our delivery network to acquire customers and build brand loyalty with faster home delivery, lower their costs, and increase flexibility, while consumers get their items delivered faster. We are thrilled to expand into the Lone Star State. We look forward to welcoming more employees to the OnTrac team and growing our involvement within the local communities.”

The Dallas-Fort Worth branch, located at 802 East Centre Park Blvd., will operate as OnTrac’s major Texas sort hub and facilitate millions of deliveries to 7.6 million residents throughout the area, while providing easy access to the I-35 and I-20 corridors. The facility will be the primary injection point for the state, providing next-day delivery services across the Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio markets. OnTrac is also creating hundreds of full- and part-time jobs to help meet local delivery demand, while boosting economic growth within the regions.

“The expansion of OnTrac into Texas, specifically the North Texas region, is incredibly exciting news for both the state and the local community. By establishing a sorting hub in Dallas, OnTrac will empower e-commerce businesses to maintain their competitiveness and expand their reach to a wider customer base. This development will not only create numerous job opportunities for the residents of North Texas but also contribute to the overall growth and prosperity of the region,” said Megan McQuery, Vice President, Communications, North Dallas Chamber of Commerce.

The Texas launch is a key milestone in OnTrac’s tremendous growth and recent network and infrastructure investments to support retailers. Last summer, OnTrac launched a transcontinental delivery service, which connects its East and West Coast delivery footprints to move packages from coast to coast in as little as three days. Texas will serve as a critical connection point between the complementary operating networks, enabling retailers and shippers to leverage OnTrac to reach more of their customers across the country’s most populated areas. Additionally, OnTrac invested in over 1 million sq. ft. of facility expansions and automation over the last year, opening a new sort center in Logan Township, New Jersey and expanding its sort centers in Columbus, Ohio; Nashville, Tennessee; and Charlotte, North Carolina, to increase the company’s hourly sortation capacity by almost 200%.

Texas consumers will be able to take advantage of the benefits of OnTrac’s proprietary delivery platform, including its Visual Proof of Delivery (vPOD) service, which improves visibility and transparency by providing a photo confirmation with virtual time stamp when package deliveries have been made, and NotifyMe that provides SMS notifications to alert consumers of attempted deliveries.

About OnTrac

OnTrac is the carrier of choice for last-mile e-commerce deliveries that helps retailers and shippers build a competitive advantage through faster delivery times, lower costs, coast-to-coast coverage, and reliable on-time performance. OnTrac’s footprint stretches across the United States to reach approximately 80% of the population in 31 states and Washington, D.C. and enhance retailers’ ability to meet growing demand in the consumer e-commerce delivery market. With more than 65 years of experience, OnTrac has evolved into a critical part of the e-commerce infrastructure and is trusted by leading retailers and shippers that desire reduced transit times and increased flexibility within their supply chains. For more information, visit www.ontrac.com.