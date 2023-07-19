Troy Container Line Expands LCL Shipping Services with Four New Routes

RED BANK, NJ (07/06/2023) – Troy Container Line, one of the world’s largest American-owned Non-Vessel Operating Common Carriers (NVOCCs), is proud to announce Less-Than-Container Load (LCL) shipping routes from Atlanta to Dubai; Poland to the U.S.; Turkey to the U.S.; and the U.S. to Sri Lanka.



The new routes signify Troy Container Line’s market-defying growth and further expand its LCL import and export services beyond the Northeast U.S. where the company is headquartered. With weekly departures from gateways in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami and New York as well as Container Freight Station (CFS) locations in other major American ports from coast to coast, Troy Container Line has the infrastructure, relationships and staff to move LCL cargo between the U.S. and over 1,000 locations throughout Asia, Europe, India, the Middle East and South America.



"These new trade routes illustrate Troy Container Line's relentless pursuit of growth and expansion beyond our legacy Northeast footprint," said Chris Hellow, Chief Operating Officer of Import. "We are dedicated to delivering comprehensive solutions anywhere our clients need their cargo to go.”



Despite economic headwinds and choppy waters in the global logistics and transportation industries over the last several years, Troy Container Line has been able to invest in its operations, grow its team, introduce new services and even revamp its brand. In 2022, Troylines renovated its Red Bank, NJ global headquarters to accommodate over 30-percent growth in staff. Also in 2022, the company implemented new operating systems. The IT investments streamline API connectivity between Troy Container Line and its customers, with communication centralized through a new and user-friendly website introduced in 2023.



The latest LCL routes capitalize on the reopening of global travel that has enabled Troy Container Line’s executive leaders and associates to meet with current partners in person—in many cases, for the first time since 2019—and engage new partners at industry conferences.



“We’re enjoying reconnecting in person with our valued partners, and those meetings are going so well that they’re creating immediate growth opportunities such as the new LCL routes,” said Patricia Fitzgerald, Chief Operating Officer of Export. “We anticipate additional LCL route launches to follow in the near future.”



As a privately held company for nearly 40 years, Troy Container Line has a long track record of continued growth and trusted service. LCL shipping has been at the core of the company’s business since it first started operating consolidations in 1984. Over the years, Troylines has become known as a leading neutral NVOCC for the forwarding community and its LCL cargo.



To learn more about Troy Container Line and its expansive LCL shipping services, visit www.troylines.com.