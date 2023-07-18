Carrier introduces two new Vector trailer refrigeration units

Carrier Transicold now offers two premium performance versions of its Vector™ trailer refrigeration system, delivering ultra-high efficiencies and significantly reduced emissions for regulatory compliance and improved sustainability. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.



“The new Vector 8700 single-temperature unit and Vector 8800MT multi-temperature unit build upon the legacy of E-Drive™, the all-electric refrigeration technology pioneered and refined by Carrier Transicold, and used by thousands of fleets worldwide,” said Bill Maddox, Senior Manager of Product Management, Truck Trailer Americas, Carrier Transicold. “These premium performance units reduce particulate emissions by 96% while adding significant gains in fuel efficiency compared to standard Vector models.”



The new units feature an advanced version of the smart engine used throughout Carrier Transicold’s existing trailer platforms. Unit benefits include:



Enhanced compliance – Under current regulations, the premium performance Vector units provide lifetime compliance with the California Air Resources Board’s (CARB) stricter emissions rules for trailer refrigeration systems.

Significantly better fuel economy – The advanced engine used in both units features common-rail fuel injection for optimized fuel delivery that reduces consumption by 5 to 10%. The new third speed, called “eco speed,” automatically decreases engine RPMs during intervals where conditions permit, significantly improving operating efficiency compared to normal low-speed operation and providing even more fuel savings.

Greater sustainability – The units use R-452A refrigerant with a global warming potential 45% lower than that of the traditional transport refrigeration unit refrigerant, R-404A. The efficient common rail fuel system and a diesel oxidation catalyst push particulate, hydrocarbon and NOx emissions to new lows, making the units the most environmentally responsible models in the Vector Series for fleets seeking sustainable options.

Built-in electric standby – The units’ refrigeration and freezing capacities remain constant when using integrated plug-in electric standby capability, unlike competitive refrigeration systems that can lose as much as 26% of their rated capacity when using standby power. During use, the Vector units’ electric standby capability eliminates engine fuel consumption, noise and emissions, and reduces operating costs.

Simplified maintenance – E-Drive technology provides a streamlined unit design in which the diesel engine is direct-coupled to a high-output generator that produces power for the all-electric refrigeration system, eliminating many common serviceable components and making the units easier to maintain. Intelligent controls automatically activate individual components, running only what the refrigeration system needs, precisely when needed, so components run less and last longer than traditional counterparts.



The units are equipped with Carrier Transicold’s industry-leading Lynx® Fleet telematics solution for remote monitoring of temperatures, location, movement and system operating performance (subscription required).



Carrier Transicold’s CARB-compliant TRUs help fleets significantly reduce their environmental impact, supporting Carrier’s 2030 Environmental, Social and Governance Goal of reducing its customers’ carbon footprint by one gigaton.



For more information about the Vector 8700 and 8800MT units, turn to the experts in Carrier Transicold’s North America dealer network.