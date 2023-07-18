ForwardX Robotics gains an additional $30 million for its AMRs and orchestration software

Autonomous mobile robot (AMR) vendor ForwardX Robotics has landed an additional $30 million for its latest venture capital round, positioning it to accelerate the company's growth and expand its presence across the globe, ForwardX said.

The California-based firm said the latest cash brings its “series C” round to $61 million and its total raised to about $140 million since its founding in 2016. The company completed its $38 million “series B” round in 2021. The latest investors were not identified.

ForwardX claims to be “the globe's number two provider of assisted picking and material handling solutions,” based on its over 150 commercial projects and deployment of 3,000 robots across four continents. The company’s products combine vision-based AMR technology with an orchestration engine for end-to-end automation.

In the warehousing and logistics space, ForwardX covers each picking, case picking, and hybrid picking workflows. Its f(x) Fleet Manager commands fleets of hundreds of AMRs and Apex autonomous forklifts, the company says.

"Our success in securing this funding reflects the positive momentum we have built over the past few years. ForwardX Robotics has experienced substantial growth across key markets, and we are excited to expand our footprint globally. This funding will propel our efforts to supply solutions to our partners and end users in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia," CEO Nicolas Chee said in a release.