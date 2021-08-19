Osaro gains $30 million backing for logistics robots

Startup targets e-commerce order fulfillment, inventory induction & extraction, sortation, and singulation.

August 19, 2021
DC Velocity Staff
Logistics automation startup Osaro Inc. will scale up its robotic solutions for the hot markets of e-commerce order fulfillment, inventory induction & extraction, sortation, and singulation, thanks to a $30 million venture capital round, the company said Wednesday.

The “series C” round was led by Octave Ventures, alongside J17 Capital and Tomales Bay Capital, with participation by existing investors AME Cloud Ventures, iRobot Corp., King River Capital, and Founders Fund. It brings San Francisco-based Osaro to total funding of $67.5 million to date.

According to Osaro, its robotic automation integrates with automated sorting and retrieval systems (ASRS), autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), conveyor systems, and other material handling equipment. It will now accelerate its global growth through market expansion and hiring, as well as extending its solution and support offerings and enhancing its core technology capabilities, including leveraging its machine learning platform into new automation applications.

“This new funding will allow Osaro to expand our solution set and accelerate delivery to our customers,” company co-founder and CEO Derik Pridmore said in a release. “With dozens of customers on five continents, Osaro has built a global presence that we’re excited to expand. We look forward to collaborating with our customers to identify new opportunities where robotic solutions can help scale and improve operational performance.”

Robotic Picking and Loading
