MHEDA names Jeannette Walker as incoming CEO

The material handling industry group MHEDA has named Jeannette Walker as its incoming CEO, taking over at year’s end from its longtime chief, Liz Richards.

Walker will serve immediately as interim CEO, during which time the knowledge transfer phase will take place, until Richards retires on December 31, according to the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association.

Richards had announced eight months ago that she would leave the Wauconda, Illinois-based, non-profit trade association after 27 years at its helm. MHEDA has some 600 member companies from the equipment distribution and manufacturing sector, and provides them with business resources, leadership training, networking opportunities, benchmarking data, career development tools, and insights on industry trends.

Walker had previously served in executive positions during her tenure in the material handling industry over the past 22 years. Most recently, she was with TVH, the Dutch provider of replacement parts and accessories for the material handling and industrial equipment industries. At TVH, she held the various titles of VP of Sales, International Sales Director, Global Marketing Director, Marketing & Advertising Director, Corporate Communications Manager, and Marketing Manager. Before that, she worked with IMC Holdings and with Toyota Marondera.

“Jeannette is the ideal selection given her vast background in executive leadership, marketing, and communications, all the traits that are essential in association management. Combined with Jeannette’s knowledge and deep relationships with industry members and with the MHEDA team, this is a win-win-win for everyone,” Richards said in a release.