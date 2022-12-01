Richards to step down after 27 years leading MHEDA

Logistics executive Liz Richards will step down from her position at the helm of the material handling industry group MHEDA at the end of 2023, marking nearly 30 years in leadership there, the group announced today.

The Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA) is a Wauconda, Illinois-based, non-profit trade association with some 600 member companies from the equipment distribution and manufacturing sector. MHEDA provides them with business resources, leadership training, networking opportunities, benchmarking data, career development tools, and insights on industry trends.

After 27 years as CEO of the group, Richards said she will be retiring on December 31, 2023. The MHEDA board of directors has hired a business consulting group to assist with the search for her replacement over the coming year.

“It has been an incredible experience to work with so many professionals in MHEDA, the board of directors, the membership, and of course, the amazing team of associates who work tirelessly to bring value to our members,” Richards said in a release. “It has been a great ride for 27 years, and I look forward to turning the reins over to the next leader who will undoubtedly bring a refreshing and innovative new chapter to MHEDA! I am honored and humbled to have been able to serve this great industry.”

