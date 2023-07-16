RealWear Wins Best Manufacturing and Industrial Solution at XR Today Awards 2023

RealWear, the pioneer of assisted reality wearable solutions for frontline industrial professionals, has won ‘Best Manufacturing and Industrial Solution’ at the XR Today Awards 2023. The annual XR Awards celebrate the best in AR/VR/MR innovation, and the online event invites international firms and individuals to come forward to showcase their achievements in the immersive industry. The win follows RealWear being named ‘Best Industrial Solution’, ‘Best Construction Solution’ and ‘Best Automotive Solution’ at last year’s awards.

Out of the almost 400 entries for this year’s event, only 16 applicants walked away a winner. XR Today gathered an esteemed group of industry professionals to judge the event; each selected expert representing a wealth of industry insight and diversity. This year’s judges included Amy LaMeyer, the Managing Partner of the WXR Fund, Amy Peck, the Founder & CEO of EndeavorXR, Sophia Moshasha, the VP of the VR/AR Association’s DC Chapter, Dr Faisal Mushtaq, Associate Director of the Centre for Immersive Technologies, Amelia Kallman, London Futurist, Speaker, Author, Tom Ffiske of Immersive Wire, Yanna Zhu, a Metaverse & XR Specialist at BCG, and Jay Latta, an Emerging Technology Strategist.

“We’re immensely proud of our continued industry recognition. Having won in three separate categories just last year, and now being recognized as the Best Manufacturing and Industrial Solution, it’s a testament to our customer-focused solution strategy,” stated Jon Arnold, Vice President of EMEA at RealWear. “This recognition from XR Today highlights the substantial value we bring to our customers through our innovative solutions. RealWear's unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge assisted reality solutions for the manufacturing and industrial sectors has played a pivotal role in securing this prestigious accolade.”

RealWear headsets are considered the gold standard of wearables for the modern frontline professional. Its flagship device, RealWear Navigator® 520, enables frontline professionals to pull up schematics and blueprints, conduct guided workflows, and leverage AI and computer vision to identify parts defects in real-time.

With this latest honor from XR Today, RealWear reaffirms its commitment to delivering transformative solutions that revolutionize the future of work.