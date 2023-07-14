Let BSL Heavy-Duty Forklift Lithium Battery be your hero!

Struggling to improve your fleet’s efficiency? Battling to reduce your operating costs? Fighting to be eco-friendly? Fear not! BSL Battery - Industrial for heavy-duty applications, Lithium Forklift Battery, is ready to save the day!

We live in an increasingly impatient world; customers want their goods in super-fast time, putting warehouses at maximum capacity. This relentlessness puts pressure on businesses to deliver a fast, consistent and outstanding service; however, this persistence also puts a strain on their ability to reduce costs and cut energy use – can a balance really be struck?

Yes, it can! BSL Battery - Industrial provides the solution with its heavy-duty Lithium Forklift Battery. BSL Lithium Battery-powered fleets can preserve up to 45-50% of energy, increase operating hours by half and move goods up to 57% faster in comparison to standard lead batteries.

Forklifts can run for considerably longer when powered with these advanced lithium batteries – more than 12,000 operating hours, in fact – and can be fully recharged from 80% depth of discharge in just two hours. They are therefore ideal for multi-shift operations. This is thanks to BSLBATT’s unique Lithium charger, which also contributes to lower operating temperatures.

At the same time, BSL lithium battery has officially communicated with the world-renowned Fronius®, SPE®, FSIP® and Detla-Q® chargers, and has become a partner!

BSL Heavy-Duty Forklift Lithium Batteries are suitable for outdoor applications, too, where temperatures will fluctuate during the year. This is particularly important during the winter months, as, traditionally, cooler temperatures will have a detrimental effect on a battery’s performance and capacity. The battery will need to be changed or recharged more often than normal – leading to a drop in efficiency and productivity, potentially jeopardising the performance of the warehouse in question.

Stay in control

Its advanced fully automatic charging technology adopts a new high-efficiency three-phase APFC circuit topology with a power factor greater than 0.99. Interference, fool-like operation, real-time display of charging capacity, charging voltage, charging current, operating status and other information, RS-484 networking communication interface reservation. Enables businesses to control the charging rate of Heavy-Duty Forklift batteries, as the charging rate of the batteries can be slowed down during downtime.

Real-world gains

On paper, this sounds like an appealing proposition, striking a beautiful balance between performance and sustainability – but what about the real-world? Can BSLBATT® convert these promises into reality?

The answer is unequivocal: not that long ago, it was discovered that a BSLBATT lithium battery lasted more than six years in a 5.5t moving mast reach truck, working in a two-shift, heavy-duty application at a Paper and Packaging company in Israel. Extraordinarily, it outlasted the truck it was powering! Thanks to the aforementioned BSLBATT attributes, these impressive stories are becoming increasingly common – the new normal!

These same, remarkable characteristics persuaded the electric forklift manufacturer, Raniero®, to choose BSLBATT® Battery for its high-capacity fleet. They wanted cleaner fuels, were determined to reduce their carbon footprint and slash the total cost of ownership. And it paid off! Raniero® has enjoyed notable gains since the purchase of their first BSL Heavy-Duty Forklift Lithium Battery It’s a perfect match.

The power is in your hands!

The power, efficacy and reliability of BSL Heavy-Duty Forklift Lithium Battery complements BSLBATT’s GPRS Cloud System+ Fleet management tool. It’s the smart solution when providing fleets with vital information to help their business run smoothly.

Discover a battery’s charging history and its critical parameters, organise battery and charging pools, monitor, analyse and control energy consumption, access a battery’s warranty: GPRS Cloud intelligence report helps businesses tighten their grip on processes, assets and operations. They can stay one step ahead.

Consult the experts!

BSLBATT’s sales and service professionals are eager and ready to cater requests today! A free energy and productivity analysis awaits potential customers, with a report on how to boost their productivity and reduce their operating costs.

Furthermore, the BSLBATT experts offer considered guidance on the most suitable battery option for a business – whether it’s BSL Heavy-Duty Forklift Lithium Battery or an alternative. Before reaching that point, though, BSLBATT’s experts will get to the heart of the issue; they’ll delve into shift patterns, operating objectives and targets, then supplying a comprehensive review to help the customer make a well-informed decision.

Case in point: BSL Heavy-Duty Forklift Lithium Battery came out on top of a total cost of ownership (TOC) analysis, examining businesses that run 54 Yale trucks, three shifts-a-day.

One option discussed by BSLBATT and the customer was to power the trucks with lithium-ion technology; however, on account of this rather expensive technology, this would have meant that only one battery would have been acquired per forklift, which would have had to be charged during the workers’ breaks – opportunity charging. After a thorough analysis, customers and BSLBATT professionals agreed to switch BSL lithium batteries. Achieve zero-emission fleets to improve sustainability, reduce maintenance for greater labor efficiency, and maximize cost savings and safety benefits. Customers can save on lead-acid maintenance costs along the way. In Europe, the cost of running a truck equipped with lead-acid batteries can be 5 to 10 times higher, depending on where you live and work. Our experience is that we can help people reduce their total cost of ownership by 25-30% over five years.

You are looking for a both economically and strategically sound solution for your own fleet of vehicles?