SupplyHouse.com selects RELEX Solutions to provide fulfillment center forecasting and replenishment

ATLANTA – July 13, 2023. SupplyHouse.com, a leading e-commerce distributor focused on the plumbing, electrical, heating and HVAC industries, will partner with RELEX Solutions, provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, to streamline demand forecasting and inventory replenishment tasks. The RELEX solution will support the company’s four distribution centers in Nevada, New Jersey, Texas, and Ohio, improving product availability and customer experience.

Experiencing a period of rapid growth, the SupplyHouse.com team needed tools that could increase efficiency and empower the e-commerce supplier to make inventory planning decisions with confidence.

“Thousands of general contractors and trade professionals trust SupplyHouse.com to keep their projects running on time – that’s why we needed forecasting and replenishment tools that could immediately streamline our processes, without any hiccups,” said Nando Cunha, Chief Operating Officer at SupplyHouse.com. “Our team has already seen the impact RELEX can have. RELEX’s platform will ensure our customers can get any product they need quickly, whenever they need it.”

Whether a brand is in-store or online only, the RELEX platform is proven to help retailers and distributors better understand and plan for demand.

“For businesses without a brick-and-mortar presence, demand forecasting, inventory and replenishment automation is even more important. E-commerce businesses need solutions that can help them get a product out the door and to the customer’s door as quickly as possible,” said Keith Adams, Senior Vice President North America at RELEX Solutions. “There’s no time for ‘figuring it out on the job.’ RELEX offers demonstrated e-commerce experience to give distributors such as SupplyHouse.com peace of mind – we simplify tasks and drive results quickly.”

About RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions helps retailers and consumer brands drive profitable growth across all sales and distribution channels by maximizing customer satisfaction and minimizing operative costs. Our market-leading, unified supply chain and retail planning platform helps retailers and consumer goods companies align and optimize demand, merchandise, supply chain, and operations planning across the end-to-end value chain. We drive record-high product availability, increased sales, improved sustainability, and the best return on investment in inventory, space, workforce, and capacity. Leading brands like Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, Stokke, Rite Aid, Sprouts Farmers Market, AutoZone, and PetSmart trust RELEX to optimize their supply chain and retail planning. Go to relexsolutions.com for more.

About SupplyHouse.com

SupplyHouse.com is the leading online plumbing, HVAC, and electrical supplies distributor in the USA. Headquartered in Melville, NY, SupplyHouse.com has four fulfillment centers positioned strategically across the United States in Cranbury, New Jersey; Reno, Nevada; Columbus, Ohio; and Farmers Branch, Texas. With more than 200,000 products from 450 of the industry’s top brands, SupplyHouse.com provides customers with fast shipping and exceptional service on every order. SupplyHouse.com’s growing team is made up of over 1,000 diverse and self-motivated individuals who innovate and collaborate every day. In an exciting and evolving industry, SupplyHouse.com provides a positive work environment that embraces teamwork, perseverance, and creativity. The SupplyHouse.com team prides itself on fostering a dynamic culture that encourages idea-sharing from both team members and customers, with the simple mission of providing excellent service to every customer they serve. SupplyHouse.com’s core values form the basis of its unique culture and plays a major role in every decision its team makes.