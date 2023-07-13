FourKites Hires Industry Veterans to Drive Innovation for Key Verticals and deliver Maximum Customer

To support its growing customer network, leading supply chain visibility provider FourKites today announced it has expanded its team with a number of supply chain veterans to drive innovation for key verticals and help customers maximize the value they derive from the platform.

● Juliana Ravetto, Vice President of Global Solutions Consulting, focuses on leading, coaching and growing FourKites’ team of global solution consultants, while creating new ways of showcasing the company’s industry-leading solutions. Ravetto has 20 years of supply chain experience focusing on transportation and execution, including her previous role at Blue Yonder, where she was Director of TMS Pre-Sales.

● Tom Gregorchik, Vice President of Industry Strategy, focuses on helping manufacturing companies improve transportation visibility across all modes to ensure their supply chain is running seamlessly across the network. He has over 20 years of supply chain technology expertise across different disciplines, including execution, planning and strategy. Gregorchik was previously a Senior Industry Principal at Kinaxis, supporting the sales organization in executive value industry positioning and value engineering.

● Boris Freudenfeld, Global Solutions Consultant, Europe, focuses on scaling and tailoring FourKites’ solutions to customer needs in the region. Freudenfeld has a decade of experience in technical sales for software solutions in real-time visibility and supply chain management.

These new hires comes as FourKites continues its strong, sustained growth across the globe. Over the last 12 months, the company has experienced a 37% YoY increase in customers, as well as nearly 40% growth in the number of shipments tracked in the FourKites platform — across over 200 countries and territories. Carriers in the FourKites network increased 40% year over year, now totaling 530,000+, with nearly 1 million downloads of FourKites’ CarrierLink mobile app.

Leading global supply chain visibility platform FourKites extends visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 3 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and last mile, and reaching over 200 countries and territories, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,200 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.