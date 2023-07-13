Boston, Massachusetts, July 13, 2023 — The R&R Express Family of Companies is
proud to announce R&R Express’ expansion into Boston. This strategic move
establishes a dedicated office in the New England region for R&R Express, enabling the
company to enhance its ability to provide exceptional logistics services throughout the
region and better serve its growing customer base.
The new R&R Express office is strategically located across the street from Quincy
Center Red Line train station and inside Presidents Place, an optimal location with
storefronts, restaurants, and more. With this location, R&R Express can expand its
presence in Boston and leverage the city's robust transportation infrastructure to provide
exceptional services to clients across various industries.
The office space provides R&R Express with the capacity necessary to accommodate
its rapidly growing team, resulting in local economic stimulation through job creation. By
investing in its workforce and fostering talent, R&R Express aims to bolster its
capabilities to provide state-of-the-art logistics solutions to its customers.
The expansion reflects R&R Express’ dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its
customers while further developing its presence in key markets. As a trusted logistics
provider, R&R Express continues to invest in infrastructure and resources to offer
innovative solutions that optimize supply chains and streamline operations.
For more information about joining the R&R Express team in Boston, please contact
Devin Larkin at devin.larkin@shiprrexp.com.
More About R&R Express
For over 40 years, R&R Express has provided efficient, multi-mode solutions to meet
every customer’s complex transportation needs with integrity. R&R Express provides
the technology, expertise, and the best personnel in the industry to move hundreds of
thousands of shipments each year safely throughout North America and beyond.
For more information about R&R Express, visit https://www.shiprrlogistics.com/.
MEDIA CONTACT
R&R Express
Contact: Elisa Krakowski
Email: elisak@shiprrexp.com
Website: https://www.shiprrexp.com
