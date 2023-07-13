Boston, Massachusetts, July 13, 2023 — The R&R Express Family of Companies is

proud to announce R&R Express’ expansion into Boston. This strategic move

establishes a dedicated office in the New England region for R&R Express, enabling the

company to enhance its ability to provide exceptional logistics services throughout the

region and better serve its growing customer base.

The new R&R Express office is strategically located across the street from Quincy

Center Red Line train station and inside Presidents Place, an optimal location with

storefronts, restaurants, and more. With this location, R&R Express can expand its

presence in Boston and leverage the city's robust transportation infrastructure to provide

exceptional services to clients across various industries.

The office space provides R&R Express with the capacity necessary to accommodate

its rapidly growing team, resulting in local economic stimulation through job creation. By

investing in its workforce and fostering talent, R&R Express aims to bolster its

capabilities to provide state-of-the-art logistics solutions to its customers.

The expansion reflects R&R Express’ dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its

customers while further developing its presence in key markets. As a trusted logistics

provider, R&R Express continues to invest in infrastructure and resources to offer

innovative solutions that optimize supply chains and streamline operations.

For more information about joining the R&R Express team in Boston, please contact

Devin Larkin at devin.larkin@shiprrexp.com.

More About R&R Express

For over 40 years, R&R Express has provided efficient, multi-mode solutions to meet

every customer’s complex transportation needs with integrity. R&R Express provides

the technology, expertise, and the best personnel in the industry to move hundreds of

thousands of shipments each year safely throughout North America and beyond.

For more information about R&R Express, visit https://www.shiprrlogistics.com/.

