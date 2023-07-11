RJW LOGISTICS GROUP ACQUIRES ELEVENTH WAREHOUSE IN CHICAGOLAND

ROMEOVILLE (July 11, 2023) – RJW Logistics Group, Inc. (“RJW or the “Company”), a leading provider of retail logistics solutions for CPG companies, announced today the acquisition of its eleventh warehouse in Chicagoland, and twelfth across the nation. The new 630,000 square foot building increases RJW’s total footprint to 7 million square feet in the U.S. transportation hubs of Chicago and Dallas – further solidifying its ability to effectively serve CPG suppliers nationwide.

Estimated to hold 56,000 pallets and ship more than ten million cases annually, the new Romeoville warehouse represents the Company’s eleventh facility in one of the nation’s most effective trade corridors. By managing a single set of customers’ inventory in strategically selected regions, RJW produces economies of scale for suppliers to achieve a fully optimized and efficient supply chain at a lower cost. Through this facility alone, the Company will service 400 CPG customers and create approximately 300 new jobs in the greater Romeoville area.

“By managing our customers’ inventory from strategically selected regions, we’re able to avoid redundancies throughout the supply chain, reduce operational costs, and achieve a more consistent product flow for customers, which leads to higher in-stocks,” said Kevin Williamson, CEO. “This differentiating approach streamlines the retail supply chain for both retailers and manufacturers, and enables RJW to deliver industry-leading performance to over 100 retailers nationwide.”

RJW is committed to business practices that minimize its customers’ environmental footprint and promote sustainability. The Company’s recycling program for packaging and other materials accumulates over 100 tons annually across its network. Additionally, suppliers decrease their environmental footprints through RJW’s leading Retail Consolidation Program, eliminating an average of 13 LTL shipments through one consolidated shipment.

About RJW Logistics Group

RJW Logistics Group, Inc. is a leading retail logistics solutions provider, with a specialized focus on retail consolidation services designed for consumer-packaged goods suppliers to retailers. RJW’s asset-based transportation, logistics and warehousing provide an attractive value proposition for shippers requiring retail logistics expertise. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.rjwgroup.com.

