DAT introduces new tools to help the freight industry fight fraud

DAT Freight & Analytics today introduced new initiatives to reduce the risk of fraud and double brokering in the trucking industry while delivering the speed, convenience and open marketplace users expect from the DAT One truckload freight network.

“Fraud is on the rise, and DAT is committed to providing the resources our customers need to fight back,” said Jeff Hopper, DAT Chief Marketing Officer. “DAT is using a combination of technology, education and enforcement in our ongoing effort to stop bad actors and help freight brokers, carriers and shippers protect themselves in today’s climate.”

DAT’s new fraud-fighting tools include:

- Tougher verification protocols: DAT is implementing multi-factor authentication (MFA) to verify a user’s identity for logging in to DAT One. MFA is being introduced to customers on a rolling basis this month and will protect against the theft of login credentials.

- Education: DAT has launched the DAT Fraud Protection Program, a microsite with free security-related information. This resource center is at https://www.dat.com/fraud-protection

These initiatives build on DAT’s ongoing efforts to reduce the risk of fraud in the industry:

- DAT has expanded its Network Integrity Unit (NIU) by 40% during the past two years. The DAT NIU works with the FMCSA, FBI and other law enforcement agencies to identify freight-related fraud.

- In 2022, DAT blocked access from more than 3,000 accounts because of suspected fraud, and blocked access from more than 3,000 accounts during the first half of 2023.

- DAT blocks access from countries where there is an elevated risk of fraud.

- DAT is using smart technology and automation to leverage trends among bad actors to better identify potential fraud.

- DAT has expanded their data science capability to better identify trends among bad actors and improve the overall governance of our ecosystem.

- Only licensed and bonded freight brokers may post loads on the DAT marketplace: no carriers or dispatchers.

- DAT CarrierWatch automates the monitoring of motor carrier insurance coverage, safety records, and DOT authority and alerts users to any change in status.

- The DAT Directory is a free database with the latest information about every carrier, broker and shipper that uses the DAT One network. Drawing from government and commercial sources, it can help users verify a company’s contact information; operating authority; publicly available safety data; company reviews; and insurance details.

“The DAT network hosted nearly 400 million truckload shipments in 2022, and the total number of DAT customers has increased by nearly 42% since January 2021,” Hopper said. “As the use of load boards has grown, so has the aggressiveness and sophistication of scammers. These new tools will help users validate the brokers and carriers they want to work with, protect their login credentials and build relationships based on trust.”

DAT One is North America’s largest truckload freight marketplace. Transportation brokers, carriers, shippers, news organizations and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights based on 400 million freight matches and a database of $150 billion in annual market transactions. Founded in 1978, DAT is a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the S&P 500 and Fortune 1000 indices.