DAT adds 3-Day Average Rates to RateView, the industry standard in truckload pricing

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 11, 2020—DAT Freight & Analytics announced today that DAT RateView now delivers three-day average lane rates, setting a new industry standard in truckload price analysis and forecasting.



In a market defined by unprecedented volatility, having average rates based on the previous three days of actual freight bills provides the industry with closer to real-time data than any other benchmark in the industry. While a weekly average is a great guide for pricing, some markets move faster than seven-day rates can capture.



RateView was established in 2010 and today is the industry standard for freight rate data. It converts hundreds of billions of dollars in completed freight transactions into the most up-to-date insights and intelligence available for truckers, brokers, and shippers across more than 65,000 lanes.



To ensure the integrity of its data, DAT only reports on freight that actually gets moved. This means that load board bids, factored and modeled rates are never included.



Ken Adamo, DAT Chief of Analytics said: “The past year has shown just how uncertain and volatile freight markets can be. Our 3-Day Average Rates will give RateView users unrivaled access to the most up-to-date rating information in the market today, which will help them make decisions faster and increase their profitability.”



About DAT 3-Day Average Rates in RateView



DAT’s new three-day average rates are available to all RateView Premium subscribers. RateView also provides rate averages based on seven, 15, 30, or 90 days of freight transactions.



About DAT Freight & Analytics



DAT Freight & Analytics operates the largest truckload freight marketplace in North America. Transportation brokers, motor carriers, news organizations and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights based on 183 million freight matches and a database of $118 billion of global shipment annual market transaction data. Founded in 1978, DAT is a wholly owned subsidiary of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), a diversified technology company and constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000 and Russell 1000 indices.



# # #



Contact DAT Freight & Analytics



Annabel Reeves | Corporate Communications

annabel.reeves@dat.com

503-501-0143