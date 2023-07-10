Yale – Latin America Receives Million Dollar Industrial Lithium Battery Order from BSLBATT

PANAMA – July 3, 2023 – Hyster Distributor – Yale Distributor Panama Grupo El Iman (NYSE: HY ) is a leading supplier of a full line of industry award-winning lift trucks, including narrow aisle lift trucks , order pickers, three-way trucks, electric forklifts, stackers, trailers, and counterbalanced trucks, announced a million-dollar industrial lithium battery order from BSLBATT®, a forklift lithium battery manufacturer located in Huizhou, China. The battery module uses an innovation award-winning stand-alone IoT lithium module, and the BSLBATT automotive-grade module is made of commercial-grade steel. Lithium battery modules are secured by nickel-plated busbars to ensure long-term performance. They are designed with premium components to withstand freezing temperatures and controlled by an on-board computer to keep the forklift up and running even in refrigerated applications. It has excellent safety, higher energy density, wider operating temperature range and longer service life. BSLBATT is a Chinese company focused on sustainable energy solutions designed to execute multi-shift warehouse applications.

“We offer the most advanced, cost-effective and proven GPRS cloud platform management system in the material handling industry. To achieve this level of excellence, we use automotive-grade industrial PDU battery solutions in our BSLBATT products due to their industry-leading safety, energy density and power density,” said Eric Yi, CEO of BSLBATT. "Reducing the supply chain carbon footprint is BSLBATT's mission, and automotive-grade industrial PDU battery solutions can help our customers improve operational efficiency while reducing greenhouse gas emissions."

"We are very excited about our partnership with BSL Battery and equally excited about the GPRS cloud platform management system," said JC, Director at Grupo El Iman / Expert in Forklifts / Movement of Materials. "Director at Grupo El Iman / Expert in Forklifts / Movement of Materials company is eager to witness the success of GPRS cloud platform management system and this strategic cooperation."

BSLBATT’s new through the cloud system on the batteries, GPRS, GPS function, users are able to see key parameters such as battery location, status, BMS information, discharge current, charge current, and charge status in real-time. Simple, traffic-light-style reports enable energy consumption and productivity to be optimized. The software also notifies users immediately of any issues in the fleet using state-of-health information, allowing corrective action to be taken before uptime is affected. Preventative maintenance can also be scheduled automatically.

BSLBATT has a wide range of technologies and expertise to help you embrace the path ahead in intralogistics. This includes market-leading battery technologies, chargers, charging algorithms, battery management systems, consulting, and support. BSLBATT’s chargers enable both fast and opportunity charging and are specially optimized to work with GPRS, GPS, and BSLBATT’s range of material handling batteries.

24V, 36V, 48V and 80V BSLBATT solutions for the material handling industry combine high energy density with ultra-fast charging from Fronius chargers to keep electric material handling equipment such as forklifts, reach trucks, pallet jacks and order pickers running 24/7. 7 Runs without interruption.

"Electrification and robotics in factories, warehouses and industrial environments are making organizations cleaner, safer and more efficient. GPRS cloud platform management system are ideal for achieving the superior performance BSLBATT needs and delivers." BSLBATT Haley Ning, director of marketing, said. "Industrial automation and electrification are accelerating, creating more opportunities for our storage solutions across industries."

Industrial automation and industrial electrification are key trends shaping the global energy transition. According to McKinsey, multiple factors are contributing to the rise of electrification including cost reduction opportunities and a regulatory environment which is increasingly mandating zero emissions operations.

We are delighted that Montacargas Serv-Iman S.A has joined the BSLBATT family. If you are interested in our industrial lithium battery in Panama, you can contact him via info@serv-iman.com!

About Montacargas Serv-Iman S.A

Sale, Services and Rental of Forklifts and Machinery. Exclusive Yale Distributor for Panama. For more information visit Montacargas Serv-Iman S.A, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

About BSLBATT

BSLBATT lithium is one of the largest developers, manufacturers and integrators of lithium-ion batteries for forklift trucks in the China. specializing in Lithium batteries for over 10 years including all brands and models of lift trucks (Class I, II, and III), Ground Support Equipment, aerial lifts, and storage energy more. BSLBATT Lithium operations cover the China, America, Europe and CIS countries. BSLBATT’s Lithium client portfolio includes leading multinational companies. For more information visit lithiumforkliftbattery.com, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.

