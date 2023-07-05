enVista Adds FSMA 204 Compliance Strategy Service to Industry-Leading Traceability Practice

INDIANAPOLIS (June 27, 2023) – enVista, a global consulting, managed services and material handling automation firm, today announces the release of its Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA 204) compliance strategy service in response to the Food and Drug Administration tightening guidelines for the manufacturing, processing, packing and holding of certain foods. This new service adds to enVista’s traceability practice, which helps the country’s leading food and beverage companies optimize supply chain operations and maximize consumer safety.

As part of enVista’s FSMA 204 compliance strategy service, food and beverage retailers, manufacturers and distributors will be able to leverage enVista’s decades of experience and knowledge in the tracking and tracing of products across the supply chain. Clients will have access to a carefully customized traceability project, which assesses their end-to-end supply chain processes, technology and partners, identifies gaps in FSMA 204 compliance and creates a detailed plan for optimizing traceability standards across its operations.

enVista’s CEO, John Stitz, said, “It is incredibly exciting to be releasing this new traceability solution to the market, enhancing the work that enVista has been doing for nearly five years to be at the forefront of the effort to keep food and beverage consumers safe. I look forward to the work enVista’s traceability team will do to educate and prepare the industry to meet increasing food safety standards.”

enVista’s Director of Transportation, Nick Brown, said, “Advanced traceability standards and technology are still breaking into a lot of supply chains. Many organizations need to start by understanding what traceability is, why it’s important, and what it will look like in their operations. That’s why it’s key that our FSMA 204 service is customizable to every supply chain, no matter its size or experience with traceability.”

