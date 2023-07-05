EU member nations post 6% rise in industrial robot installations

The European Union´s (EU) 27 member states installed almost 72,000 industrial robots in 2022–up 6% year-on-year—according to preliminary figures from the International Federation of Robotics (IFR).

“The top five adopting countries within the EU are Germany, Italy, France, Spain and Poland,” IFR President Marina Bill said in a release. “They account for about 70% of all industrial robots installed within the EU in 2022.”

Germany is by far the largest robot market in Europe, having installed about 26,000 units (+3%) in 2022 for a 37% share of total EU installations. That growth was led by the automotive sector, followed by the general industry, and the plastic and chemical products industries. Worldwide, the country had the fourth highest robot density, following Japan, Singapore, and the Republic of Korea.

Italy is the second largest robot market in Europe, with an all-time high of almost 12,000 units (+10%) installed in 2022 for a 16% share of total EU installations. IFR pointed to the country’s metal and machinery industry, followed by the plastic and chemical products and the food & beverages industry.

France took third place as annual installations went up by 15% with a total number of 7,400 units, less than a third the number of neighboring Germany. However, IFR said that the French government’s $108 billion stimulus package for investment in smart factory equipment that came into effect mid-2021 will create new demand for industrial robots in the next few years.

