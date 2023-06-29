TexAmericas Center Ranked Top 3 U.S. Industrial Park

TexAmericas Center is pleased to announce it has earned recognition as the No. 3 best industrial park in the U.S. by Business Facilities’ 19th Rankings Report.

When asked why TexAmericas Center advanced two positions in this year’s rankings, staff at Business Facilities said, “TexAmericas Center has moved from No. 5 last year to No. 3 in recognition of the in-house logistics services available. Speed to market is more important than ever. Congratulations on this well-deserved recognition!”

This is the fourth straight year TexAmericas Center has ranked in the top 10 in the annual assessment of economic development leaders.

The category for industrial parks reflects the increasing recognition of TexAmericas Center’s importance to the growth of small- and middle-sized enterprises and weighs the size, space availability, shovel readiness, growth potential, and unique assets in order to rank facilities. The factors taken into consideration for this ranking include size, recent expansions, growth potential, and unique services and assets such as water resources, on-site utilities, and residential development for industrial park employees.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition. Over the years, we’ve focused on problem-solving and innovation that would allow businesses to grow at this industrial park. Coupled with partnerships that add to Texas’ business-friendly environment and reputation, we’re positioned to continue growing economic development in this region,” said Scott Norton, CEO and Executive Director at TexAmericas Center. “We will always look for ways to be the best industrial park to our current and future tenants – when they succeed, so does TexAmericas Center.”

TexAmericas Center, which is entering its 27th anniversary of servicing job creation in the mid- south markets of Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas, is as a catalyst of economic investment in the Texarkana region.