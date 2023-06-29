Globe Tracker appoints Joel undir Leitinum as CEO, Rich Meyers assumes Chief Operating and Strategy

COPENHAGEN DENMARK, 29TH JUNE 2023 – Globe Tracker, ApS announced today that Joel undir Leitinum has been appointed as the CEO of Globe Tracker. Rich Meyers will resume his former position as Chief Operating and Strategy Officer (COSO). The Board and shareholders wish to express thanks to Rich for his contributions as CEO for the past 18 months during the company’s rapid growth to become the market leader in reefer telematics.

Joel undir Leitinum’s appointment is coincident with a capital round and debt restructure of $15 million USD total value to support continued growth and expansion into new markets. Joel has a deep knowledge of the company and the market and has been a member of Globe Tracker Board of Directors for four years. He also served as Chairman of the Board for the last two years.

For the last 12 years Joel undir Leitinum has been Director and Postmaster General of Posta, the Faroese Postal service which he turned around from being a postal company to a full-service logistics company in the North Atlantic.

Joel holds a master’s in economics from CBS in Copenhagen, Denmark and has previously held director and executive management positions in logistics companies and corporate finance. He is a board member and co-founder of the company Nemlia, a frontrunner within senior well-being technology “elder tech,” supporting the senior markets in Denmark, Germany, France and North Atlantic. His experience has focused on automation of services, efficiency, and distortion of logistics markets.

“I am very excited to take Globe Tracker further onwards and upwards to the next level. Globe Tracker has the most advanced technology within telematics and tracking technology and has the best team in the market. I look forward to working with Rich and the team to continue down our path of stellar growth over the past 5 years, ” says Joel undir Leitinum, CEO of Globe Tracker.

Meyers has over 30 years of experience in supply-chain, telecommunications, wireless, and satellite markets. He has been a key driver in the rapid development of almost every aspect of Globe Tracker during his six-year tenure with the company, during which period the company launched new innovations that on average more than tripled year-on-year revenues. Based in the US, Meyers has served as CEO of three prior tech start-ups, two of which were acquired by public corporations. He has held executive and senior technical positions in public companies including ORBCOMM, COMSAT, and Raytheon. A graduate of M.I.T. in Electrical Engineering, Meyers is a prolific inventor with several dozens of patents in wireless and supply chain technologies.