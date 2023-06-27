Alvys gains $6.3 million seed funding for transportation software

The California cloud-based transportation software vendor Alvys will strengthen its product offerings and expand its employee rolls, thanks to a $6.3 million seed round of funding, the firm said today.

Solana Beach, California-based Alvys also said it will invest the new backing in research and development, product enhancement, and customer support. The seed round was led by Bonfire Ventures, with participation from RTP Global and strategic angel investors.

Alvys says its software supports dispatch, driver management, load movement, accounting, safety, and compliance, serving as an end-to-end operating system for middle mile logistics companies, with a special focus on carriers. In addition to the firm’s core focus on the “underserved” market of small to midsize trucking companies, Alvys has an enterprise platform that serves customers with fleets of 300+ trucks, and brokers moving over 6,000 loads per month.

“Carriers, especially in the SMB segment, are largely neglected in the trucking industry. Existing systems have failed by overlooking carrier workflows and providing inadequate carrier-to-shipper connectivity,” Alvys Founder and CEO Nick Darman said in a release.

“By laser focusing on superior carrier workflows and seamless connection between carriers and shippers, we are changing the game for trucking companies. Unlike other operating systems, our system eliminates third-party dependencies on old-world EDI exchange, enabling direct connections between carriers and shippers on our platform. Alvys has successfully connected with hundreds of shippers and their operating systems, no third parties needed,” Darman said.



