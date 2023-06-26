Vanderlande’s FASTPICK goes live in VF Corporation’s state-of-the-

art DC

Atlanta, June 26, 2023 – Vanderlande has delivered its highly automated FASTPICK solution to VF

Corporation (VF), one of the world’s largest apparel, footwear and accessories companies. The

goods-to-person (GtP) system, which incorporates innovative ADAPTO shuttle technology, has been

installed in VF’s new state-of-the-art distribution center (DC) in Ontario, California, and went

operational this month.

VF selected Vanderlande to supply FASTPICK for the new DC because of the solution’s flexible and

scalable design. It’s capable of delivering high-performance sequencing on a relatively small footprint,

making it both an efficient and sustainable solution. The collaboration builds on a solid foundation, as

the two companies have already successfully executed three warehousing projects in Europe.

The new facility is the largest and most efficient in VF’s global network of 46 DCs. With the capacity to

ship 485,000 units per day, the DC provides more efficient services for the company’s own retail stores

and wholesale customers, while fulfilling next day e-commerce orders for consumers in California,

Nevada, Arizona and southern Utah. Initially the center will service the Vans® and The North Face®

brands, but will be capable of adding more brands from the VF portfolio in the future.

Vanderlande’s end-to-end solution covers all operations from receiving and storage, through to

picking, packing and shipping. ADAPTO, Vanderlande’s shuttle-based automated storage and retrieval

system (AS/RS), is central to the operation. The AS/RS supplies orders to the 28 ergonomically

designed, height-adjustable GtP workstations, which are capable of handling 10,500 order lines per

hour.

“We are proud to introduce VF’s largest and most efficient distribution center to date,” says Cameron

Bailey, VF’s Executive Vice President Global Supply Chain. “Servicing our consumers and customers is

our number one focus. This facility allows us to get our products to our consumers faster using

technologically advanced equipment, which results in reduced lead times and increased efficiency in

meeting consumer demand.”

“We’re delighted to partner with VF to implement our market-leading, future-proof automated

warehouse solutions,” says Francisco Moreno Velo, Vanderlande’s President of Warehouse Solutions

North America. “FASTPICK’s flexibility will help the company meet customer demand across all sectors

– wholesale, retail and e-commerce – while providing an ergonomic working environment for its

operators.”

Company profile of Vanderlande

Vanderlande is a market-leading, global partner for future-proof logistic process automation in the

warehousing, airports and parcel sectors. Its extensive portfolio of integrated solutions – innovative

systems, intelligent software and life-cycle services – results in the realization of fast, reliable and

efficient automation technology.

The company focuses on the optimization of its customers’ business processes and competitive

positions. Through close cooperation, it strives for the improvement of their operational activities and

the expansion of their logistical achievements.

PRESS RELEASE

Page 2 of 3

Vanderlande’s warehousing solutions are the first choice for many of the largest global e-commerce

players and retailers in food, fashion and general merchandise across the globe. The company helps

them to fulfil their promise of same-day delivery for billions of orders, with nine of the 15 largest

global food retailers relying on its efficient and reliable solutions.

As a global partner for future-proof airport automation, Vanderlande’s market-leading baggage

handling systems and related passenger solutions are capable of moving over 4 billion pieces of

baggage around the world per year. These are active in more than 600 airports, including 12 of the

world’s top 20. In addition, over 380 of Vanderlande’s security lanes are installed at checkpoints

worldwide.

Vanderlande is also a leading supplier of process automation solutions that address the challenges in

the parcel market. More than 52 million parcels are sorted by its systems every day, which have been

installed for the world’s leading parcel handling companies.

Established in 1949, Vanderlande has more than 9,000 employees, all committed to moving its

customers’ businesses forward at diverse locations on every continent. With a turnover of $2.3 billion,

it has established a worldwide reputation over the past seven decades as a global partner for future-

proof logistic process automation.

Vanderlande was acquired in 2017 by Toyota Industries Corporation, which will help it to continue its

sustainable profitable growth. The two companies have a strong strategic match, and the synergies

include cross-selling, product innovations and research and development.

For more information about Vanderlande, its products and technology, as well as career opportunities,

please visit www.vanderlande.com.

About VF Corporation

Founded in 1899, VF Corporation is one of the world’s largest active-lifestyle companies which

connects people to the activities and experiences they cherish most through a portfolio of outdoor,

active, workwear and streetwear brands including Vans ® , The North Face ® , Timberland ® and Dickies ® .

Our purpose is to power movements of sustainable and active lifestyles for the betterment of people

and our planet. We connect this purpose with a relentless drive to succeed to create value for all

stakeholders and use our company as a force for good. For more information, please visit vfc.com.