GEODIS Unveils New Distribution Center in Mexico City

GEODIS, a world leader in transport and logistics, today announced it will open a new multi-user warehouse and distribution center in Mexico City in July 2023. The company unveiled the new facility during a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Economic Development Secretary of the State of Mexico Pablo Peralta alongside GEODIS leaders, employees and customers. The 145,000-square-foot logistics facility will support the omnichannel operations, including e-Commerce, retail and wholesale, for two GEODIS customers. The new warehouse and distribution center brings GEODIS’ total footprint in Mexico to seven facilities and more than 1.6 million square feet as it continues to strengthen its presence in the region.

GEODIS custom designed the facility to fit the specific needs of two industry-leading clients serving the retail and home improvement verticals. The new facility will be the sole distribution center for both clients in Mexico. The omnichannel warehouse is equipped with a pallet racking system for easy maneuvering of inventory and a mezzanine to accommodate increased capacity and flexibility with operations. The facility aligns with GEODIS’ commitment to sustainable operations with features such as energy-saving skylights that will significantly reduce the use of electricity by using natural light to help power the building during the day. Additionally, water will be treated and recycled in the nearby industrial park.

“The grand opening of our brand-new Mexico City facility is particularly exciting for us because it is located in the hometown of our GEODIS Mexico headquarters where we have been operating for more than 15 years,” said Miguel Muñoz, Managing Director at GEODIS Mexico. “By featuring custom and sustainable operations, this facility supports our goal of providing the best possible service to our clients while also contributing to a more environmentally conscious supply chain.”

GEODIS will create approximately 70 new jobs in the region with the facility, which is located at Cuautitlán Izcalli in the State of Mexico. GEODIS began construction on the facility in 2022 and officially completed the project in June 2023. GEODIS is estimated to move approximately 7 million units per year through the new facility.

In total, this brings GEODIS’ local employment in Mexico to 1,700 teammates. This news comes on the heels of GEODIS’ Great Place to Work Certification in Mexico for its concerted efforts to foster teammate growth and development through unique employee engagement initiatives. In addition to Mexico City, GEODIS operates across the country in Guadalajara, Monterrey, San Luis Potosi and Queretaro. GEODIS supports its clients in Mexico with customized solutions spanning a large range of services, including overland transport, freight forwarding, contract logistics and supply chain optimization.

