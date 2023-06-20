Imaginnovate names Kyler Ford VP of Growth

BENTONVILLE, ARK, JUNE 21, 2023 – Logistics automation expert Imaginnovate

today selected its senior technology advisor to head the company’s growth efforts.

Bentonville-based Imaginnovate named 10-year logistics industry veteran Kyler Ford as

its Vice President of Growth. The company said Mr. Ford would guide efforts to drive

technology further into the transport, distribution, and 3PL sectors.

Mr. Ford takes the new title after serving Imaginnovate as an outside advisor since

2022. He joins the company from Trucker Tools, a company that provides load tracking

services to the transportation industry. Before that he spent a decade in business

development and sales roles with logistics technology companies.

“In the past few years, we have been experiencing a growing demand for building

technology solutions in the transportation and logistics industry,” said Imaginnovate

CEO Krishna Vattipalli. “Kyler has strong experience in this area, and he is also an

outstanding business leader.”

Imaginnovate said Mr. Ford’s management background in sales and operations would

be put to work automating logistics clients. Through its Logistics Studio, Imaginnovate

develops digital solutions and also builds dedicated technology teams to augment

internal engineering teams for supply chain organizations.

“There’s tremendous pressure on logistics competitors to improve efficiency and service

performance in the supply chain,” said Mr. Ford. “I’m thrilled to join a company that has

the solution for both challenges.”

Imaginnovate provides tech staffing for some of the biggest names in transportation.

The company said Mr. Ford would lead efforts to bring automation to small and mid-size

competitors. The company’s tech tools include dynamic pricing engine, email

automation, appointment scheduling, automated capacity management and an out-of-

the box analytics engine.

Since 2022, Mr. Ford has advised Imaginnovate on strategic marketing initiatives within

the logistics sector. The company said he would continue in that capacity in addition to

leading a team of business development officers.

About Imaginnovate:

Imaginnovate is a 10-year-old digital solution company supporting the freight

transportation and logistics industry. It provides innovation for transportation and logistic

companies ranging from start-ups to the nation’s largest carriers. Its solutions touch the entire supply chain and include: route optimization, load management, routing and scheduling, capacity management, fleet optimization and rate prediction. Imaginnovate has a 250-person development team working to automate freight transportation and logistics. Learn more about Imaginnovate at www.imaginnovate.com.

For media inquiries: Mike Zampa, 925 282 0450; mike@tothepointcomms.com