Circular.co Helps Brands Implement PCR Profitably

(Palo Alto, California, June 13, 2023) --- Circular.co, an end-to-end digital supply chain platform that solves the challenges of sourcing and managing recycled plastics, today announced enhancements to its offerings. The new features are a direct result of input by brands and manufacturers regarding the high costs and inconsistent quality of the recycled materials they have experienced in the open market.

“For the first time we are seeing PCR’s ‘Green Premium’ trend to zero,” said Ian Arthurs, Founder and CEO of Circular.co. “New technology innovations are creating a more efficient value chain and driving down the cost of sourcing sustainable materials. This means implementing PCR in products is not only truly feasible, but with new data demonstrating the additional growth of sustainability brands, we also see a significant profit potential for forward thinking brands, too,” he added.

Here’s how Circular.co reduces risk and lowers effective costs:

1. Source the Best Deal From a Digital Global Network of >5,000 Global Suppliers

Powered by best-in-class market and supplier data, Circular.co standardizes and digitizes the RFQ process, matching suppliers to buyers’ technical requirements, price and volume. With network scale and multiple long term contract models, Circular.co sources material to spec at under index prices.

2. Robust Supply Chain Tools Reduces Overhead Costs

Circular’s platform tools enable easy and secure management of the entire sourcing and transactional process including contracting, communication, testing, QA and delivery. Digital speed and efficiency reduces risk and lowers associated overhead costs.

3. Measuring Avoided Emissions Increases Project Value

Circular’s platform integrates top-tier carbon partners to seamlessly offer carbon footprinting. Certifying avoided emissions radically increases the value of replacing virgin plastic with PCR.

These offerings reduce costs for buyers and create profitable long term contracts for sellers, enabling a true circular economy. A low annual subscription replaces transaction fees creating an incentive to replace more virgin materials with sustainable materials.

"Circular's platform does all the heavy lifting on a deal, from sourcing products to risk mitigation to logistics. The model is a game changer,” said Adam Lowry, Founder and CEO of Method and Ripple Foods.

For more information and to arrange a demo visit circular.co.