Softeon Named as a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems

RESTON, Va.-- Softeon, a top global provider of Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), Warehouse Execution Systems (WES), Distributed Order Management (DOM) and other supply chain software solutions, was again recognized as a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WMS.

In its 2023 Magic Quadrant report, Gartner notes that “WMS vendors are challenging established market leaders by targeting critical demands like cost of ownership, automation/robotics support, adaptability and cloud services.”

The Magic Quadrant recognizes vendors along two axes: Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Gartner says that “the Visionaries quadrant is populated with vendors solidifying their positions as thought leaders while growing their Ability to Execute.”

It adds that “Visionaries exhibit one or more of the following characteristics: innovative and differentiated solutions, a compelling and unique position in a specific vertical market, or distinctive go-to-market strategies. Vendors in this quadrant, while innovative and offering intriguing solutions, have yet to solidify their long-term viability and global market positions.”

Jim Hoefflin, CEO at Softeon, commented that “Softeon is pleased to be recognized as a WMS Visionary again in this year’s WMS Magic Quadrant.”

Hoefflin added that, “Softeon is laser-focused on customer satisfaction and developing innovative WMS capabilities that drive value and success for our clients.”

Softeon’s advanced WMS capabilities include task optimization, wave-based or waveless picking, e-fulfillment, labor and resource management, advanced cartonization and pallet building, robust kitting and assembly functionality, truck planning, integrated parcel shipping and more. New WES capabilities provide many additional benefits, including the automated release of work, or what some call “autonomous warehouse operations.”

Softeon also excels in integration to ERP and automated materials handling systems, including traditional sortation systems, mobile robots, put walls, goods-to-person systems and more.

Softeon WMS powers many great logistics performers including Casey’s, DB Schenker, DoItBest, Denso, Duluth Trading Company, Lenovo, Saddle Creek Logistics, Sears Home Services, Suncast, UPS Supply Chain Solutions and many others.

