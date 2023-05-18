ORBIS Adds Heavy-duty BulkPak® 48x45 HDMP Extended Height Containers to Improve Shipping Efficiency

ORBIS® Corporation, an international leader in reusable packaging, has announced a new addition to its BulkPak® line of shipping containers: the BulkPak 48x45 HDMP Extended Height container system. The heavy-duty 48x45 HDMP Extended Height series offers 28 positions in a standard 53’ truck, enabling a gain of up to 20% in shipping efficiency and warehouse utilization.



The HDMP extended height containers feature non-sequential collapse and multiple identification options to suit your different operational needs. Based on the standard Automotive Industry Action Group footprint, these containers are designed and constructed to efficiently move, store and ship automotive, appliance and transportation equipment components. These unitized loads can be delivered directly to the assembly line for immediate part presentation, with no unwrapping or unbanding required.



“We are excited to launch our new addition to the BulkPak series and offer our customers an efficient and durable solution,” said Scott Krebs, senior product manager at ORBIS Corporation. “Our goal is to help our customers reduce costs and improve their bottom line while also providing them with a reliable and sustainable packaging solution.”



The 48x45 HDMP Extended Height container is available in three heights, including 39”, 42” and 50”, with the 39” container being the only 28-position bulk bin available in the market. Additionally, these containers interact with all other 48x45 bulk bins and boast the largest 28-position extended height access door on the market.



The one-piece base construction provides superior durability with a load capacity of up to 1,800 pounds. The HDMP series also offers superior corner interlock performance and a retention clip for easy panel removal. Constructed with high-density polyethylene, the HDMP is built for durability and a long service life. Custom protective ORBIShield® dunnage is also available for all ORBIS BulkPak containers for ultimate part protection.